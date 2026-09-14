Navidrome 0.64 Music Server & Streamer Adds Experimental Jellyfin Music API Support

Navidrome 0.64 has been released as the latest version of the open-source, self-hosted music server and streamer, introducing an experimental Jellyfin Music API, a redesigned artwork pipeline, faster playlist imports, and several UI improvements.

The biggest addition is the new Jellyfin Music API, which allows Jellyfin-compatible music clients like Finamp and Jellify to connect directly to Navidrome. The feature is experimental and disabled by default, but users can enable it with the Jellyfin.Enabled = true configuration option.

Another notable change in Navidrome 0.64 is the reworked artwork pipeline. Artwork is now resolved in the background, with pages initially showing a blurred low-quality placeholder until the full image loads. External artwork providers are rate-limited, and missing artwork is checked less aggressively to avoid repeated requests.

The web UI has received several smaller additions as well. Users can now mark playlists as favorites, filter the playlist list to show only favorites, and toggle favorites-only in the sidebar. New “Refresh Metadata” actions have been added to album and artist pages and their context menus.

Navidrome 0.64 also adds Catppuccin Mocha and Frappé themes, while the existing Macchiato theme has been updated to match the official Catppuccin palette. Artists, Songs, Playlists, and Radio can now also be selected as the default view shown after logging in.

For users with large collections, playlist importing is now noticeably faster. Developers say imports have been significantly accelerated for large music libraries. Genre and artist filtering across Navidrome’s APIs has also improved by moving those operations to indexed join tables.

The release also introduces optional natural sorting. When enabled via the new EnableNaturalSorting setting, names and titles with numbers are sorted more naturally, so “Track 2” appears before “Track 10.” The option is disabled by default.

On the command-line side, administrators have several new maintenance tools. A new artwork command group can explain, refresh, or cancel artwork resolution jobs. Missing list and missing fix help deal with moved files. New doctor and search rebuild commands detect and recover corrupted search indexes.

There are also improvements to streaming and transcoding. Navidrome no longer re-encodes files already in the player’s forced output format. Piped FLAC transcodes are now seekable. Fixes address truncated transcoded streams and incorrect MIME reporting for AAC streams.

And last but not least, keep in mind that Navidrome 0.64 migrates all internal IDs to a unified canonical 128-bit Base62 format. Since the migration affects every database table, the developers strongly recommend backing up the database beforehand.

For more information, see the release notes on the project’s GitHub page.