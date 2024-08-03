Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant

Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing.

Immutability is becoming a key feature in today’s Linux landscape, and more distributions are starting to use it. Why do I say that? Surprisingly to many, the Arch-based Manjaro just announced a bold move by introducing its new immutable edition, which is currently available for community testing.

Roman Gilg, Manjaro CTO, shared in post:

“Our plan is definitely for it to become an official variant of Manjaro. With the community testing version we’re now gathering some feedback on what people expect from such a variant and what should still go in there or what could be slimmed down.”

But before we move on, let’s explain immutability in a few words for unfamiliar users. Simply, it refers to the concept of the system’s core files and configurations being set in a read-only state.

This means regular system or application processes cannot change these core components once installed. Such an architecture significantly enhances security and stability, preventing unauthorized or accidental changes that could disrupt or compromise the system. Now, back to the topic.

Exploring Manjaro Immutable

Manjaro Immutable is built on Arkdep, a toolkit for building, deploying, and maintaining an immutable, atomic, Btrfs-based system. It stems from the Arkane Linux 32 project. So, yes, this Manjaro variant bets on the Btrfs file system under the hood.

But let’s make something clear—it is designed to test how an immutable system can function under the Manjaro umbrella. In other words, right now, it’s not stable enough for everyday computing tasks. Keep this in consideration.

However, while this release is experimental, it is an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts and developers to explore its capabilities and limitations.

Key Features and Functionalities

Upon installation, users can engage with several functionalities:

System Updates: The system should ideally show no updates post-installation, signaling its immutable nature. A system reboot should follow any updates performed.

Package Management: Arkdep allows users to compare package states between different system images, showcasing additions, removals, or upgrades.

System Switching: Users can switch between KDE and GNOME deployments, testing the flexibility and robustness of image-based management.

Rollbacks: A standout feature of immutable systems is the ability to rollback to a previous state, which Manjaro Immutable facilitates through simple command-line operations.

Moreover, while defaulting to the GNOME 46 desktop environment, the Manjaro Immutable has a built-in capability that allows users to switch between GNOME and KDE images. So, to switch to the Plasma desktop, a user would use the command sudo arkdep deploy test-manjaro-kde .

Switching to KDE on Manjaro Immutable.

Wait for the download to finish, reboot the system, and enjoy the latest Plasma 6.1.3 desktop on Manjaro Immutable.

System Requirements and Installation

To test Manjaro Immutable, users will need a minimum of 32GB of storage, with 64GB recommended for a smoother experience, and a machine capable of UEFI boot.

The distribution is available for download, and installation can be done via a graphical installer or virtualization tools like VirtualBox or QEMU, provided UEFI support is enabled.

For more detailed information, visit the announcement; the link to download the installation ISO image is there.