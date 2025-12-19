Mageia Linux 10 Enters Alpha Phase With April 2026 Release Target

The Mageia team has outlined the Mageia 10 release schedule, including alpha, beta, RC milestones, and a final release planned for April 2026.

The Mageia development team has outlined its initial plans for Mageia Linux 10, including a tentative release schedule and a review of the status of key software components as the distribution prepares to enter its next development phase.

According to devs, the first alpha release is expected as soon as possible, followed by an initial beta in the first half of January 2026 and a second beta roughly a month later.

A release candidate is planned two weeks after the second beta, with the final stable release currently targeted for April 2026. The goal is to avoid shipping outdated components while maintaining Mageia’s quality standards.

The team also reviewed the versions of major programming languages and toolchains planned for Mageia 10. PHP 8.5 is already available in Cauldron, with PHP 8.4 likely offered in parallel to maintain compatibility with a wider range of websites.

Python will remain on its current track, with no immediate plans to move to Python 3.14, while Ruby 4.0.0 is not considered a priority due to its limited impact. Java 21 will remain the long-term support version to preserve 32-bit compatibility, while Java 25 will be available as the latest option on 64-bit systems. GCC 15.2.0 and LLVM 20.1.8 are expected to remain unchanged for the release.

A significant transition is planned for Go, with the project aiming to move to version 1.25.x. This change requires updates to a large number of dependent packages, estimated at around 820, making it one of the more substantial tasks ahead.

On the kernel side, Mageia 10 currently tracks Linux 6.12 LTS, but developers are actively discussing a possible move to the upcoming 6.18 LTS to improve support for newer hardware, particularly for gaming workloads.

On the desktop front, LXDE and LXQt are already up to date, while decisions regarding KDE Plasma and GNOME are still under discussion. LibreOffice is currently at version 25.8.3, with plans to move to LibreOffice 26.2 toward the end of January 2026.

Developers also noted the growing difficulty of maintaining 32-bit support as upstream vendors, including Mozilla, increasingly drop the architecture. Chromium’s status remains uncertain due to its lack of active maintenance.

For more information, see the official announcement.