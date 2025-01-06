Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 1 (Dec 30 – Jan 5, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Chimera Linux, Nobara 41, Sparky 7.6 releases, Debian 13 alpha installer, Plasma 6.2.5, Fish Shell in Rust, & more.

Hello, friends!

2024 was an incredible year for Linuxiac! It established us as a go-to source for Linux news and everything open source. Your continued support has made this success possible, inspiring me to aim even higher.

Over the past year, I’ve received many emails from our amazing readers with a fantastic suggestion: “Could Linuxiac provide a weekly summary of all Linux and open-source updates featured on the site?” Well, you asked, I listened—and now I’m delivering.

Welcome to the very first edition of the Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up for 2025! Starting today, I’ll give you a concise roundup of the most important Linux and open-source news weekly—because you, the greatest audience out there, deserve nothing less than the best.

So, without further ado, here’s a summary of all the major Linux and open-source highlights from the past week (December 30 – January 5).

Linux Distributions

On the Linux distribution front, these releases grabbed my attention and earned a spot in Linuxiac coverage:

If you’re a fan of rolling-release distros, please check out Chimera. In my opinion, this Linux distro has all the potential to carve out a special place in the hearts of Linux enthusiasts, standing proudly alongside well-known names like Arch and Void in the future.

Software Updates

Here’s a quick summary of the latest open-source software updates highlighted in our publications this past week.

A Must-Read for Open Source Fans

I’m confident you’ll find each of these three articles to be an interesting read.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

I’ll admit that the guides I share on Linuxiac have always been a source of pride for me. I truly believe I’m offering our readers something valuable. This past week, my attention has been all about Linux Mint and virtualization.

Well, that was all from me for the past week. Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and the open-source world. Wishing you an awesome week ahead!