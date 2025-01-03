Arch-Based Distros Dominate the Linux Gaming Scene

As usual, Valve has shared its monthly statistics for Steam’s usage, this time focusing on December. And as always, there are some noteworthy highlights.

Back in early November, Linux surpassed the 2% mark for the first time among all Steam users—a significant milestone.

Now, that number has climbed even higher, reaching nearly 2.30%. This upward trend suggests that 2025 could see Linux surpass the 3% threshold, setting a new all-time high.

What’s particularly interesting is that Arch-based distributions are becoming the go-to choice for Linux gamers. Unsurprisingly, Arch Linux continues to lead the Steam charts with 0.20% usage.

Meanwhile, its derivative, Manjaro, holds steady with a 0.06% usage share. The real surprise, though, is the debut of EndeavourOS on the list, matching Manjaro’s share at 0.06%.

Valve’s December 2024 Steam stats.

For those unfamiliar with this great Arch alternative, EndeavourOS is designed to provide a simple yet powerful experience as close as possible to that of Arch.

It offers a minimal base install with easy access to various desktop environments and tools, making it perfect for users who want (almost) vanilla Arch feeling but without the complexity of setting it up from scratch.

It’s worth noting that EndeavourOS overtook Debian 12—a major player in the Linux field—in the December Steam statistics. Until the end of November, Debian 12 held a 0.5% usage share but has since been replaced.

Finally, just a reminder for Linux users who want to transform their Arch system into a powerful Steam-ready gaming station: don’t miss our guide on the subject.

Check out the Valve’s Steam Hardware & Software Survey for more information.