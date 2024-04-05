FFmpeg 7.0 Brings Experimental VVC Decoder and IAMF Support

FFmpeg 7.0 'Dijkstra' is a major release with experimental VVC decoding, IAMF support, a multithreaded CLI tool, and more.

The latest iteration of the popular video processing software, FFmpeg 7.0, dubbed “Dijkstra,” has been officially released. It introduces many enhancements and new features. Named in homage to the renowned computer scientist Edsger W. Dijkstra, it marks a significant advancement in the software’s capabilities, catering to both end-users and developers.

Under the hood, FFmpeg 7.0 contains approximately 2,000 new commits from around 100 contributors, affecting more than 100,000 lines of code across roughly 2,000 files.

Introducing a native Versatile Video Coding (VVC) decoder is among the most anticipated features for users. Currently, in an experimental phase, the VVC decoder aims to optimize video compression without compromising quality, a boon for streaming and storage efficiency.

Alongside, the update brings support for the Interactive Media File Format (IAMF) and a leap towards efficiency with a multi-threaded command-line interface, allowing for parallel processing that significantly reduces the time for encoding, decoding, and streaming tasks.

Developers will note the shift towards modernization, with FFmpeg 7.0 shedding backward compatibility to remove APIs deprecated before version 6.0. A noteworthy change is the replacement of the old bitmask-based channel layout API with the AVChannelLayout API, enhancing audio handling capabilities through custom channel ordering and support for Ambisonics.

Furthermore, the requirement for a C11-compliant compiler underscores the project’s commitment to leveraging contemporary programming standards and adopting C17 in the near future.

But the new release is not just about functional enhancements; it also broadens support for various formats and codecs, adding tools like the DXV DXT1 encoder, LEAD MCMP decoder, and innovative EVC decoding and encoding capabilities using external libraries.

The expansion extends to new filters, APIs, and hardware acceleration options, including D3D12VA for a range of codecs and the adoption of GDIGrab for window capturing using streamlined syntax.

The shift from Variable Bit Rate (VBR) to Constant Quantization Parameter (CQP) as the default bitrate control method for QSV encoders exemplifies the thoughtful adjustments aimed at optimizing performance and output quality.

Moreover, the phase-out of certain deprecated command-line options and the introduction of novel functionalities like the fsync filter, Raw Captions with Time (RCWT) closed caption muxer, and support for ambient viewing environment metadata, among others, indicate a forward-thinking approach to multimedia processing.

Please refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes, or visit the changelog to learn more about all novelties.