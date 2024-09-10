KDE Plasma 6.1.5: September Bugfix Update Released

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 bugfix update enhances the desktop experience with new translations and key fixes. Here's more on that!

Today, KDE has announced the release of the Plasma 6.1.5 desktop environment, a maintenance update to the Plasma 6.1 series that was first unveiled in June this year. It introduced a host of feature refinements and new modules designed to enrich the desktop environment.

Additionally, just to clarify, this is the final update in the 6.1 series. The next version, KDE Plasma 6.2, is scheduled for release in early October.

This bugfix release integrates a month’s worth of new translations and corrections from KDE’s developer community. While seemingly minor, these updates enhance the system’s stability and usability.

Noteworthy improvements include a fix in the Screenedge functionality, which now allows for smoother client activation during drag-and-drop operations. Thanks to a tweak in the Applets/kickoff module, users navigating through applications will notice enhanced keyboard usability within grid views.

Additionally, Plasma 6.1.5 resolves an issue in Klipper that affects copying cells when images are ignored.

Apart from the above, the update spans across various components of the Plasma desktop:

Discover , KDE’s app store, has improved its handling of Snap and Flatpak applications, ensuring better error reporting and search efficiency.

Dr. Konqi , the crash reporting tool, has been refined to avoid unnecessary submissions if the crashed application doesn't target KDE's Bugzilla.

KWin, the window manager for KDE, received multiple updates, including better handling of device events and window management, enhancing overall system stability and user interaction.

Further, the KDE GTK Config now better handles global theme changes, and the Wayland display server protocol sees a fix for a potential null dereference issue.

Plasma’s system monitor and workspace also received updates to improve their functionality and interaction with hardware, proving KDE’s dedication to providing a seamless user experience across different device configurations.

The Plasma 6.1.5 full changelog provides detailed insights into every improvement and fix implemented in this update and is available on KDE’s official website. The release announcement is here.