Neptune 15 v2 from Juno is a Linux Gaming Laptop with 240 Hz Display

The Neptune 15″ V2 from Juno Computers is powered by Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake chipsets, and can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM.

Nowadays, it is a little difficult to choose a perfect Linux gaming laptop, but it is not impossible to get it. As well as, these laptops are prepaid with full advantages like an additional graphic card with a brilliant CPU.

In fact, some of the best Linux gaming laptops offer up the same durability and premium design as their Windows counterparts. They’ll also cost less since there’s no Windows license included with the laptop.

While Linux-based machines aren’t as widely offered as Windows and macOS ones, boutique laptop companies are getting in on the action and offering machines pre-installed with Linux.

Today we are going to be taking a look at a Linux laptop the Neptune 15 v2 from Juno Computers. Juno Computers is a Linux computer company based in London, UK. The company’s goal is to help integrate Linux and non-Linux users to one friendly system, offering an alternative to Windows and Apple.

Juno Computers has physical locations in the US and UK, so the company ships its systems to the US, Canada, UK, and Europe. All Juno’s machines come bundled with Ubuntu. In that sense it’s comparable to Tuxedo or System 76’s laptops.

Juno Neptune 15 v2 Linux Gaming Laptop

For years, most laptop screens were standard 60 Hz panels with response times in the 20-40 ms range. That was, and still is perfectly fine for everyday use and movies, but a 60 Hz screen suffers from various graphics artifacts in games, such as screen tearing.

To address this, the Neptune 15″ v2 from Juno Computers features a smooth 15.6-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Juno Neptune 15 v2 weighs 4.4 lbs (2kg) and measures 0.78″ (19.8mm) thick. It is powered by an 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with eight cores and boasts a base frequency of 2.3 GHz along with a maximum frequency of 5.1 GHz. The laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM.

On top of that you can configure the Neptune 15 v2 with one of NVIDIA’s latest 30-series graphics cards, and there are plenty of ports to choose from, along with dual m.2 SSD slots.

The RGB keyboard and glass trackpad are great. The privacy slider over the 720p webcam is a nice addition to the laptop.

Specifications

Display 15.6″ FHD Panel (1920 x 1080), 72% NTSC, 240 Hz CPU Intel 10th Generation Core (Comet Lake) Dimensions 15.59″ x 10.43″ x 0.78″ Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q – 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q – 16GB GDDR6

All video ports are controlled by NVIDIA Storage 2x m.2 SSD (PCIe Gen3x4, Up to 4 TB total) Connectivity Intel 6 AX200 (2.4 Gbps) + BT 5.0 Wireless Card Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen2/Thunderbolt 3 up to 40 Gbps

1 x HDMI (NVIDIA only)

1 x Mini DP (NVIDIA only)

1 x Micro SD Card Slot

RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Headphone Jack

Microphone Jack

Built-in Microphone Other High Definition Audio + SOUND BLASTER™ Atlas

720p HD Webcam

73WH Battery (Lithium-Ion) OS Ubuntu 20.04

For full specifications and upgrade options jump over to the official Juno website.

Regarding the price, the Neptune 15 v2 is definitely not cheap. The laptop is already available to order for $2,150 and up.