How to Install Slack on Linux: An Easy-to-Follow Guide

This guide will show you how to easily install the Slack application on both Ubuntu and Debian, as well as RedHat-based distributions such as AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and Fedora.

Table of Contents

Slack is a messaging platform that is completely channel-based. The users are able to work as a team in a more efficient manner as compared to many other similar apps. Slack also allows you to talk with your teammates over audio or video calls and share documents, images, videos, and other files.

The Slack desktop app is the easiest way to use Slack on Linux. This guide will help you install it on various Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and Fedora.

Download Slack

Launch your browser and head over to the Slack for Linux download page: https://slack.com/downloads/linux

If you are using Ubuntu or Debian, you need to download the DEB version of the installation file. Therefore, click on the Download .DEB app link.

On the other hand, if you are using Fedora, AlmaLinux, or Rocky Linux, you need to download the RPM version of the installation file. Therefore, click on the Download .RPM app link.

Once you have downloaded the file, the next step is the installation process.

Install Slack on Ubuntu

We already have the file, now. Simply go to the folder where you downloaded the .deb file, right-click on it and choose Open With Software Install option.

This will open the Ubuntu Software Manager. All you have to do is to hit the Install button.

Enter your user password when prompted and hit Authenticate . As you know, only an authorized user can install a software in Ubuntu.

The progress bar lets you know when the Slack app has finished installing on your Ubuntu system.

The software will be successfully installed on your system.

Install Slack on Debian

Before installing Slack, as a prerequisite, we need to install two extra packages in our Debian system – libindicator3-7 and libappindicator3-1 . So let’s download them first:

wget http://http.us.debian.org/debian/pool/main/libi/libindicator/libindicator3-7_0.5.0-3+b1_amd64.deb wget http://http.us.debian.org/debian/pool/main/liba/libappindicator/libappindicator3-1_0.4.92-7_amd64.deb

Then we just install them:

sudo apt install ./libindicator3-7_0.5.0-3+b1_amd64.deb sudo apt install ./libappindicator3-1_0.4.92-7_amd64.deb

Now we are ready to install Slack on our Debian Linux. Since we used a browser to download the Slack installation file, everything by default goes to the “Downloads” directory.

So, fire up the terminal and install the package using the APT command.

sudo apt install ./Downloads/slack-desktop-4.23.0-amd64.deb

That’s all! Slack is now successfully installed on your Debian system.

Install Slack on AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and Fedora

We already have the file. Navigate to your “Downloads” directory, find the installation Slack RPM package, right-click on it and choose Open With Software Install option.

This will open the “Software” app. All you have to do is to hit the Install button.

Enter your user password when prompted and hit Authenticate .

The progress bar lets you know when the Slack app has finished installing on your AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, or Fedora system.

Run Slack on Linux

Once installed, Slack can be launched from the Activities menu. Go to application launcher and search for ‘slack’. When its icon appears, click to run the same.

Slack will start and will ask for logging in to your account. Click on the Sign In to Slack button.

The client will open a tab in the default web browser. Next, sign in to your account.

Once the login is successful, the client will present you to the workspace and all of its channels.

Conclusion

Installing Slack on Linux is a relatively straightforward process and will only take a few minutes. The Slack client offers convenience and a better user experience. Hopefully, this article helped you install Slack on your Linux system.

For more information about how to use Slack, visit the Slack documentation page.