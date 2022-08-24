Inovato Quadra Is an ARM-Based Linux PC Priced at $29

The Inovato Quadra mini Linux PC offers performance comparable to the Raspberry Pi 3 but at a significantly lower price.

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of mini ARM-based Linux computers is the Raspberry Pi. Those little devices dominate this market segment, providing ample computational power and room for experimentation in a small package at a reasonable price.

However, it’s great when new offerings come out comparable to what the Raspberry Pi offers but at a lower price. Meet the Inovato Quadra, a small ARM-based Linux computer priced at just $29.

Inovato Quadra Linux PC

Inovato Quadra is a modern ARM-based Linux computer that includes the casing, heatsink, power adapter, and HDMI cable and can be used as a server or lightweight desktop.

It is important to note that the Inovato Quadra does not require a separate microSD card on which to install the operating system, as it comes pre-installed in its internal memory with the 64-bit ARM version of Debian 11 (Bullseye), based on Armbian 22.08, featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and powered by Linux kernel 5.15.

Image Credit: Inovato

The device features an Allwinner H6 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, and can run Armbian Linux software. Of course, a dedicated microSD card reader is also available if you need additional storage space.

Inovato Quadra can run in 1080p mode by default on 4K TVs and monitors. However, because memory is shared with the display, the 4K resolution leaves very little room for your apps.

If we can make a parallel, the performance of this gadget is essentially comparable to that of the Raspberry Pi 3. Note, however, that you don’t have the 40-pin GPIO header here, which makes the Raspberry Pi very much a hacker-friendly device.

In fact, if you buy a T95 Mini Android TV Box and replace its Android operating system with 64-bit ARM-based Debian, you’ll get the Inovato Quadra.

There are two variants of the Inovato Quadra. A Quadra with WiFi 4 and no Bluetooth support costs $29, while a Quadra Plus with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 4-port USB hub costs $39.

To clarify things, we’ve included a comparison table of the two devices’ specifications below.

Inovato Quadra Inovato Quadra Plus CPU Allwinner H6 quad-core A53

ARM v8 64-bit SoC, 1.7ghz Allwinner H6 quad-core A53

ARM v8 64-bit SoC, 1.7ghz Heatsink Included Included RAM 2GB DRAM 2GB DRAM Storage 16GB eMMC (ROM) 16GB eMMC (ROM) Ethernet 100Mbit 100Mbit Ports 1 x HDMI (cable included)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 100Mbps Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader 1 x HDMI (cable included)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 100Mbps Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

4-port USB Hub included WiFi 2.4 GHz 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth no Bluetooth (can be added with a USB dongle) Bluetooth 4.2 USB dongle Size 3.62″ x 3.62″ x 0.86″ (92mm x 92mm x 22mm) 3.62″ x 3.62″ x 0.86″ (92mm x 92mm x 22mm) Power Supply 5V/2A (USA power adapter included) 5V/2A (USA power adapter included)

So, the Inovato Quadra has emerged as an exciting gadget at a meager price that could suit well as a server for any of your self-hosted home services.

The SSH service is enabled by default if you plan to use it as a server. To avoid confusion, we will mention that the default SSH username is quadra , and the password is [email protected] .

You can visit the official website for more details and everything about the device.