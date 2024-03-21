Immich 1.99.0 Brings Upload Indicators, Optimizations, and More

Immich's latest update introduces a sleek new logo, bug fixes, and performance improvements for web and mobile users.

Two weeks after its previous 1.98.0 release, Immich, a self-hosted Google Photos alternative, has officially announced the rollout of its new logo across all platforms – web, mobile, and documentation pages.

Immich new logo.

This refresh is part of the broader v1.99.0 release, which introduces many updates, bug fixes, and performance improvements designed to elevate the user experience.

The latest version brings a variety of noteworthy features and enhancements:

Web Improvements: Users can now sort photos and videos by display direction within albums, providing a more intuitive way to organize their memories.

Mobile App Upgrades: The introduction of on-disk caching for thumbnails and images significantly speeds up loading times, offering a smoother experience for users accessing their content offline.

Performance Monitoring: A new OpenTelemetry metrics endpoint has been added for performance monitoring, allowing for local insights and optimization efforts.

Enhanced Upload Features: Immich 1.99.0 includes an upload progress and speed indicator, making it easier for users to manage their uploads effectively.

XMP Sidecar File Recognition: Immich now supports both "photo.ext.xmp" and "photo.xmp" extensions, streamlining the management of photo metadata.

Drag to Select: A new selection mode enables users to drag their fingers across the screen to select multiple items, simplifying bulk actions.

One of the highlights of this release is the ability for users to change the order of assets in albums, catering to preferences for viewing photos from older to newest or vice versa. This enhancement and on-disk mobile asset caching aim to provide a faster and more customized viewing experience.

Immich’s dedication to performance is further evidenced by integrating OpenTelemetry metrics into local monitoring. This opt-in feature lets users gain valuable insights into the application’s performance without sending data beyond their configuration.

Lastly, the project encourages its user base to support it through various channels, including monthly or one-time donations via GitHub Sponsors, Librepay, buymeacoffee, or Bitcoin. This support is crucial for the continued development and improvement of the Immich platform.

Refer to the changelog for detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.99.0 brings, or visit the project’s website.