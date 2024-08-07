Ready to revamp your Mint experience? Learn how to install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 and embrace a whole new level of functionalities.

Linux Mint, known for its stability and user-friendliness, is one of the most popular Linux distributions. By default, it comes with the Cinnamon desktop environment.

While Cinnamon is great for many users, KDE Plasma provides a flexible and powerful alternative, particularly for those who desire a more dynamic and configurable desktop environment.

In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know to successfully install KDE Plasma on your Linux Mint 22 system. Let’s get started!

Note: Linux Mint 22 uses Ubuntu 24.04 LTS as its foundation. This means it inherits its package base in which the officially supported version of the KDE Plasma desktop is 5.27, which we’ll install.

For a smooth and trouble-free installation, ensure your Mint 22 system has no packages waiting to be updated. If there are any, install them first, reboot if required, and then proceed to the next step.

Below is our Linux Mint 22 system with the default Cinnamon desktop environment and all updates applied.

Step 2: Choose Plasma Meta-Package

It’s time for some theory—I promise—a little. The APT package manager provides a concept for so-called meta-packages. They are special “virtual” ones that don’t contain actual software programs or files but are a convenient way to install groups of related packages together.

Instead of including specific applications or libraries, a meta-package is a package that depends on others. So, when you install a meta-package, it automatically installs all the packages it depends on, effectively bringing in a collection of software and dependencies in one go.

Why do I explain that? This is the case with the KDE meta-packages from which we will install the Plasma desktop on our Mint 22 system. The three main ones are described below. Armed with the information provided, you can choose which one best suits your preferences.

KDE Full

The kde-full meta-package includes the entire suite of KDE applications, utilities, and widgets, offering a feature-rich and complete desktop environment.

Ideal for those who desire a fully immersive KDE experience with all the bells and whistles, kde-full ensures that users can access a wide range of tools and applications for almost every task.

KDE Standard

The kde-standard meta-package balances a complete KDE Plasma environment and a more lightweight setup. It includes KDE’s core components and essential applications, providing users with a stable and functional desktop environment.

In other words, it is well-suited for users who prefer a streamlined KDE experience without unnecessary extras. The package ensures a smooth and efficient Plasma installation while leaving room for customization and adding specific software per individual preferences.

KDE Plasma Desktop

As the name suggests, kde-plasma-desktop is the basic meta-package for installing the Plasma desktop environment. It offers a minimal setup, including only the core components of KDE Plasma, such as the desktop shell, taskbar, and system settings.

This package is perfect for users who want to start with a clean slate and gradually build their KDE Plasma environment by manually selecting and installing additional applications and tools according to their specific needs and preferences.

Step 3: Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22

We recommend using the kde-standard meta-package for the Plasma desktop installation as the most balanced choice. Run the command below:

sudo apt install kde-standard

Install KDE Plasma Desktop on Linux Mint 22.

As a result, you will be presented with an extensive list of packages that need to be installed – about 1,5 GB in total. This should not bother you. Confirm, then wait for the packages to download and install.

During installation, you will be prompted to choose the default login manager. Cinnamon’s current one is LightDM. However, since we are switching to a Plasma desktop on our Mint 22 system, we will go with SDDM (Simple Desktop Display Manager), the recommended display manager for KDE Plasma.

So, highlight it using the up and down arrow keys on your keyboard and press “Enter” to confirm.

Set SDDM as the default login manager.

Wait for the installation to complete, then reboot the system. The SDDM login manager will greet you. Don’t worry about how it looks right now. We’ll make it truly beautiful in a moment.

You get the result shown below. It is just the SDDM virtual keyboard. To hide it, click the button with the keyboard symbol in the bottom right corner.

Default SDDM look.

Then, choose the “Plasma (X11)” session, enter your username and password, and hit “Enter” to log in to your Mint system. You will now be presented with a brand-new KDE Plasma desktop environment.

SSDM Login Manager

KDE Plasma desktop successfully installed on Linux Mint 22.

So far, so good. The main task has been completed – we now have a Plasma desktop installed on our Linux Mint 22. However, there are a few more things we strongly advise you to do to get a more pleasant Plasma experience. So, let’s take the optional steps listed below.

Step 4: Switch to Plasma’s Dark Theme (Optional)

KDE Plasma’s dark theme looks excellent, so we recommend switching to it. Of course, if you prefer lighter tones, skip this step.

Open the System Settings app, choose “Breeze Dark” from Quick Settings, then hit the “Apply” button.

Switch to Plasma’s dark theme.

Step 5: Make SDDM Look Nice (Optional)

The default SDDM login manager theme could be more eye-catching. Fortunately, the Plasma desktop, known for its almost limitless customization options, allows us to install additional themes to our liking. We will do this next.

Open the System Settings app and select “Startup and Shutdown” from the menu on the left. Then pick “Login Screen (SDDM),” click the “Get New SDDM Themes…” button, then search for “sugar candy” in the newly opened sub-window. Once you find it, hit “Install.”

Install a new SDDM theme.

You will be asked to enter your user password. Installation takes only seconds. Once it is complete, close the sub-window. All that is left is to apply the new SDDM login manager theme and set it as the default for our Mint 22 system.

Select it from the available installed ones and press the “Apply” button. You will be asked once again to enter your user password.

Make the newly installed SDDM theme default.

Now log out and enjoy your new SDDM’s gorgeous look.

Sugar Candy SDDM Theme

Step 6: Change the Default Icon Theme (Optional)

After installing KDE Plasma on our Linux Mint 22 system, the final step in our journey to a complete makeover is to change the default icon theme. This will significantly change the appearance of the desktop environment, making it even more attractive.

Open System Settings again and select “Appearance” from the left menu. Then choose “Icons” and click the “Get New Icons…” button. Things get very subjective here, so pick an icon theme you like the most. We will use “Reversal”. Install and apply the theme.

Add a new icon theme to KDE Plasma.

The Final Result

The transformation is done. Set your favorite wallpaper and enjoy a fantastic Plasma experience on your Mint 22 system. Of course, I’m sure you’ll proceed with the improvements and get even better results tailored to your tastes than the ones I’ve shown.

Finally, I want to add something important: Even if you’re considering betting only on KDE going forward, I strongly advise against removing the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Here’s why: firstly, it’s closely integrated with Linux Mint, and removing it could disrupt some system functionalities.

Secondly, if you encounter any issues with your new KDE Plasma desktop, you can always switch back to the good old Cinnamon desktop, which will still work perfectly for you.

Thanks for your time! Your feedback and comments are most welcome.