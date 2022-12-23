GPU-Viewer 2.0: An Ultimate Linux GUI for GPU Information

The latest GPU-Viewer 2.0, a glxinfo, vulkaninfo, and clinfo in a GUI app, comes with GTK 4.0 support and minor UI enhancement.

The GPU-Viewer 2.0 is a graphical user interface (GUI) tool for Linux that provides information about the graphics processing unit (GPU) and graphics drivers on a computer. It combines the functionality of glxinfo, vulkaninfo, and clinfo, command line tools for displaying information about the GPU and graphics drivers, into a single GUI application.

Written in Python, the GPU-Viewer 2.0 app is a Christmas present for all Linux enthusiasts who want the most detailed information about graphics accelerators on their Linux systems.

All relevant information is retrieved and shown in the front-end using glxinfo, vulkaninfo, and clinfo in combination with grep, CAT, and AWK commands. In other words, there is no hard OpenGL programming involved. So, the GPU-viewer app will function until glxinfo, vulkaninfo, and clinfo are operational.

Initially, the project was created with Python 3 PyGObject and GTK 3. However, in the latest version, GPU-Viewer 2.0, the application has been rewritten and switched to GTK 4.0. It’s worth noting that we are talking about version 4.0, not 4.1 or 4.2. Therefore, those who want to use GTK 3.0 must use an older version of the application, 1.43.

GPU-Viewer 2.0 also includes minor UI enhancements due to changes made to the application’s gtk.css file. Furthermore, security has been strengthened by switching from the Python os module to the Python subprocess module.

Ubuntu 22.10 / 22.04 and Linux Mint 20.x / 19.x users should be able to install the GPU-Viewer 2.0 app using the below PPA by running:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:arunsivaraman/gpuviewer sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install gpu-viewer

Arch Linux users can install the package from AUR. Furthermore, the application can be installed locally as a native DEB installation package for all Debian-based Linux distributions. The app is also available on Flathub as a Flatpak package, although at the time of writing, the version there has not yet been updated to the current 2.0.

For more about all novelties in GPU-Viewer 2.0, refer to the GitHub project page or read the announcement.