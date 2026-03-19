GParted Live 1.8.1 Released With Linux Kernel 6.19

GParted Live 1.8.1, a bootable Linux system for disk partitioning, is out with Linux kernel 6.19, Debian Sid updates, and the stable GParted 1.8.1 release.

GParted Live 1.8.1 is now available as a stable update to this widely used Debian-based live environment for disk partitioning, featuring an updated base system and kernel.

This release is based on the Debian Sid repository as of March 19, 2026. The main update is the inclusion of the stable GParted 1.8.1, replacing the beta version found in the previous 1.8.1-1 image.

GParted 1.8.1 introduces several improvements, including a workaround for blkid incorrectly detecting whole-disk ZFS setups. The release also includes internal fixes, such as replacing dynamically allocated character buffers with safer vector-based handling, as well as various bug fixes and updated translations.

GParted Live 1.8.1

In addition, the Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.19.8, offering improved compatibility with newer hardware and including the latest upstream fixes.

For more details, see the release notes.

GParted Live is a standalone, bootable Linux system for disk and partition management. It supports a broad range of filesystems, including ext2, ext3, ext4, Btrfs, XFS, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, NTFS, HFS, HFS+, APFS (limited), UFS, and ReiserFS.

It runs directly from removable media such as a USB drive or DVD, enabling users to create, resize, move, copy, check, and delete disk partitions without installing an operating system.