Godot 4.3 Open-Source Game Engine Released, Here’s What’s New

Godot 4.3, a free and open-source game engine, introduces new node types, quality-of-life changes, Linux Wayland support, and more.

Godot, an open-source game engine used for creating 2D and 3D games, offering a comprehensive set of tools that allow developers to craft immersive game experiences without the constraints of licensing fees or royalties, released its latest 4.3 version.

With over 500 contributors who have collectively made over 3,500 commits, this massive update offers something for everyone.

Godot 4.3: Key Highlights

Enhanced Audio & Physics Features

Godot 4.3 debuts new audio resources such as AudioStreamInteractive, AudioStreamPlaylist, and AudioStreamSynchronized, which allow developers to craft dynamic music systems that react to gameplay, providing a richer auditory experience.

Also, a new physics interpolation feature enhances visual smoothness by creating intermediate frames between physics positions, reducing jitter and improving game aesthetics on high refresh rate displays.

Visual Shader Editor Overhaul & Node System

The visual shader editor in Godot has been completely revamped to be more user-friendly and visually appealing. New features like reroute and frame nodes help organize shaders more efficiently, while color-coded nodes enhance readability at a glance.

Furthermore, Godot 4.3 introduces the TileMapLayer node to streamline game design workflows, replacing the older method of adding layers through the inspector.

Introducing Linux Wayland Support

One of the main highlights of this release is the experimental support for Wayland, a display server protocol positioned as a modern replacement for X11, providing developers with cleaner APIs and access to the latest features.

Improved Web Export Options

Responding to the slower-than-expected advancements in browser technology, Godot has reintroduced single-threaded Web exports to ensure better compatibility and easier uploads of games to web platforms, reducing the complexity previously encountered by developers.

Navigation and Mesh Handling Improvements

Significant improvements have been made in navigation and mesh handling, including new properties for baking navigation meshes and simplifying navigation paths. These enhancements optimize memory usage and performance, especially in games with large worlds.

Advanced Rendering Techniques

Godot 4.3 introduces premultiplied alpha blending for 3D materials, a new compositor effects API, and an improved rendering architecture that supports Direct3D 12 on Windows.

These updates give developers more control over their games’ visual aspects and support newer graphics APIs for enhanced performance.

Extended XR Support

The release also broadens support for extended reality (XR) applications with standardized tracking for hands, bodies, and faces, particularly on Meta Quest headsets. New features like the Meta XR Simulator integration enhance the development process by allowing for easier testing of XR applications.

Documentation Enhancements

Godot continues fostering a supportive community by adding a commenting feature on its online documentation, enabling better user interaction and feedback. This feature, powered by Giscus, allows developers to discuss and share insights directly within the Godot documentation.

Other Godot 4.3 Improvements

Godot 4.3 introduces several quality-of-life improvements, such as moving the FileSystem docker to the bottom of the screen, enhanced UI for project management, and updates to the rendering system, such as premultiplied alpha blending for more realistic visual effects.

Refer to the official release announcement for a detailed overview of all changes.