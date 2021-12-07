Freespire 8.0 Comes Tightly Integrated with Google Services

The developers behind Freespire 8.0 have decided to put strong focus and take full advantage on Google’s services with this release.

For those of you unfamiliar with what Freespire is, let’s start with some history. Freespire started off under the name Lindows twenty years ago as an easy-to-use Linux-based operating system with great Wine integration and easy application support, but then changed to Linspire following a Microsoft lawsuit.

Nowadays, Freespire is a desktop oriented Ubuntu-based Linux distro powered by Xfce. It’s the open source equivalent of Linspire, but containing mostly FOSS components.

Freespire is sponsored by Linspire, a commercial, desktop-oriented Linux distrio based on Debian and Ubuntu and owned by PC/OpenSystems LLC.

A couple of days ago the Freespire development team announced the release of Freespire 8.0, so let’s take a brief look at it.

What’s News in Freespire 8.0

Freespire 8.0 features a stable Linux kernel 5.4 which fixes bugs and broadens hardware support. It is interesting to note however that Google Chrome version 96 is also included by default in this release with all security patches and other general browser improvements.

Definitely, the most important thing that need to be mentioned is that the distro puts strong focus on Google’s services with this release. Freespire 8.0 comes preinstalled with:

Gmail

Google Docs

Google Drive

Google Calendar

Google Translate

Google News

On the desktop environments front, you get the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16. On top of that, X11, Samba and other system fundamentals including non-UEFI and secure boot systems, was also upgraded.

In step with keeping the distribution as close as possible to the definition of free software, Freespire 8.0 does not include proprietary multimedia codecs or drivers. However, they are available via the repositories.

You can take a look at Freespire 8.0 official announcements to find out more about it.

Download

Freespire 8.0 is available as a Live-installable ISO for 64-bit machines, which you can burn to a USB key or DVD media. You can grab an ISO here now.