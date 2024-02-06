Google Fuels Rust Foundation with $1M Donation

Rust Foundation announces a $1M Google grant to enhance C++ and Rust interoperability, aiming for technical advancement.

Rust, celebrated for its performance, reliability, and enhanced safety features, has seen its application stretch from web development to game design and even contributions within the Linux kernel.

In a move to foster innovation and collaboration within the programming community, Google has announced a significant contribution of $1 million to the Rust Foundation, signaling a strong endorsement of Rust’s growing influence in the software development world.

This generous donation is earmarked specifically for the new Interop Initiative, which aims to enhance interoperability between the Rust and C++ programming languages, representing a concerted effort to bridge the gap between two of the most prominent programming languages in use today.

With Rust’s increasing popularity due to its focus on safety and performance and C++’s widespread adoption across numerous legacy systems, the need for seamless integration has never been more critical.

This initiative seeks to simplify the transition for organizations deeply invested in C++ by providing the tools and resources necessary for effective Rust adoption.

Rust offers unparalleled advantages in creating a safer and more sustainable technical future. However, we recognize the challenges organizations face in transitioning from established C++ codebases to Rust. With Google’s support, the Interop Initiative will ease these transitions, ensuring organizations worldwide can benefit from Rust’s capabilities without abandoning their existing C++ investments. Dr. Rebecca Rumbul, Executive Director & CEO of the Rust Foundation

The initiative will start with drafting a scope of work proposal, which is set to be discussed among Rust Foundation team members, the Rust Project Leadership Council, stakeholders, and member organizations.

The aim is to create a roadmap for integrating Rust more closely with C++, focusing on interoperability solutions that include AI-assisted code conversion, build system integration, and expanding existing work on bidirectional bindings.

For more information on Google’s donation and the Rust Foundation’s ongoing efforts, refer to the announcement.