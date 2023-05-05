Flathub’s Latest Feature: Exclude Non-Free Apps in Searches

Flathub’s latest update is a win for open-source software enthusiasts, allowing you to filter out non-free apps in your search results.

Flathub has gained popularity among Linux users as a one-stop shop for searching, installing, and updating Flatpak apps, offering over 2,000 apps from over 1,500 collaborators.

As our media informed you recently, the platform started a wholly revamped version with new features such as a more pleasant way to navigate and find out apps, verified apps, and more comprehensive app information.

But now Flathub has gone a step further, allowing filtering in the search results of non-free apps.

Flathub: Search Only among Open Source Apps

One of the challenges that open-source enthusiasts face is finding high-quality, non-proprietary apps to use. Fortunately, Flathub’s latest move made a significant update that addresses this issue.

The latest update to Flathub allows users to filter out non-free apps in their search results. Added a toggle switch, “Only show Free Software,” through which users can filter the results.

This means that users can now quickly identify entirely open-source apps, making it easier to support the development of non-proprietary software.

Here are the default results when the filter to exclude non-open-source apps from the search is not turned on.

Unfiltered Flathub search results.

And here it is for the same search, but with the filter turned on to show only open-source ones.

Showing only Oppen Saurce applications in search results.

As can be seen, some of the search results have been removed. In other words, Flathub’s new filter makes it easier for open-source enthusiasts to find apps that align with their values and also helps to promote the development of open-source software.

The most curious can look at the latest commit in Flathub’s GitHub repository from a few days ago enabling this functionality.