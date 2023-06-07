Users Can Now Take Advantage of Flathub’s New Documentation

Flathub’s users’ documentation has been revamped and is now available. So dive into it to enhance your Flathub experience.

Flathub, powered by the universal packaging format Flatpak, has revolutionized how Linux users discover, install, and update applications.

With its growing user base and an expanding repository of diverse software, it offers a comprehensive solution that addresses the long-standing challenges of compatibility, security, and ease of use.

In light of the platform’s growing popularity, Flathub has recently revamped its user documentation. This updated documentation is now available to help users easily navigate the platform. You can visit and view it at: https://docs.flathub.org.

Flathub’s revamped documentation.

The new documentation covers all aspects of Flathub, including installation, updating, and troubleshooting.

For starters, it provides a more user-friendly experience that makes finding the information you need easier. In addition, it also includes a section for developers that explains how to build and maintain an application on the platform.

On top of that, the revamped documentation is more comprehensive than the previous version, including a range of helpful guides and articles that provide detailed information about specific topics.

This means users can better understand how Flathub works and how to use it effectively. So, whether you’re a new user or a seasoned pro, the new documentation will surely be a valuable resource you’ll repeatedly turn to.

Finally, Flathub encourages users to submit feedback on whether everything is presented clearly and enough. On top of that, you can also send a pull request to help devs improve the documentation.