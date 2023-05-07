Flathub Has a Billion Reasons to Celebrate

Flathub reaches an impressive milestone – 1 billion downloads and counting as proof of the popularity and utility of Flatpaks.

Flathub, the popular app store for Linux-based operating systems, is a software distribution platform that provides an extensive collection of Flatpak applications – distro-agnostic software packages that run on various Linux distributions.

In the last month, Flathub-related news has been better than good. The platform has undergone a complete redesign and added new features. The most recent is exciting, allowing users to exclude non-free apps from their search results.

All of these activities are a direct consequence of Flathub’s skyrocketing popularity over the past few years. To get to the point where the platform has recently reached a significant milestone by surpassing 1 billion total downloads.

Flathub reached 1 billion total downloads.

This number demonstrates the increasing acceptance of Flatpak among Linux users. Also, it underscores the importance of open-source software and the growing demand for high-quality, reliable, and secure applications.

The reported statistics on the number of downloads by country are also intriguing. With 194 million downloads, the United States is the clear leader among Flatpak app users. Brazil takes second place with 108 million downloads, with Germany rounding out the top three with around 100 million.

The “Games” category received the most downloads, followed closely by “Utilities,” with “Networking,” “Audio & Video,” “Productivity,” etc. ranking behind them.

So, what conclusion can be drawn from all that has been said so far? First, as Flathub continues to grow and evolve, it will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the future of the Linux ecosystem.

While 1 billion downloads are a remarkable achievement, at the same time, it also points to a bright future for Linux and the Open Source community as a whole.

The stats are based on data from 2018 onwards, with the platform currently offering around 2,100 apps. For more information, visit Flathub’s stats page.