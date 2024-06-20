GStreamer 1.24.5 Promises Improved Multimedia Handling

GStreamer 1.24.5 rolls out with improved AV1 support, enhanced error handling, and more robust WebRTC integration.

The GStreamer development team released 1.24.5, a bug-fix version for the stable 1.24 series of the widely used cross-platform multimedia framework GStreamer.

This latest update enhances the framework’s reliability and security, ensuring a smoother multimedia experience across various platforms.

The GStreamer 1.24.5 update brings several important bug fixes and enhancements that improve the overall performance and security of the framework:

WebRTC Enhancements : The webrtcsink now supports AV1 encoding using nvav1enc, av1enc, or rav1enc encoders. This update also includes fixes for AV1 RTP payloader/depayloader, ensuring better compatibility with browsers like Chrome and Pion WebRTC.

: The webrtcsink now supports AV1 encoding using nvav1enc, av1enc, or rav1enc encoders. This update also includes fixes for AV1 RTP payloader/depayloader, ensuring better compatibility with browsers like Chrome and Pion WebRTC. Error Handling and Robustness : Improvements in error handling in av1parse and av1dec enhance the robustness of AV1 streams. The av1enc element now handles force-keyunit events more efficiently, particularly useful for WebRTC applications.

: Improvements in error handling in av1parse and av1dec enhance the robustness of AV1 streams. The av1enc element now handles force-keyunit events more efficiently, particularly useful for WebRTC applications. Streamlined Media Processing : decodebin3 sees upgrades in selection and collection handling, improving media stream management.

: decodebin3 sees upgrades in selection and collection handling, improving media stream management. HLS and RTSP Enhancements : The hlsdemux2 has been updated to handle discontinuities, variant switching, and playlist updates effectively. Additionally, rtspsrc has received fixes for better control URL handling.

: The hlsdemux2 has been updated to handle discontinuities, variant switching, and playlist updates effectively. Additionally, rtspsrc has received fixes for better control URL handling. Video Source and Sink Improvements: The v4l2src now accurately interprets V4L2 reports of sync loss as video signal loss. Fixes in d3d12 encoder, memory handling, and videosink improve the handling and output of video streams on devices using DirectX 12.

Binaries for Android, iOS, Mac OS X, and Windows will be released shortly. For more information about all changes in GStreamer 1.24.5, refer to the release announcement or review the full changelog.