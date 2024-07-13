OBS Studio 30.2 Unveils New Multitrack Streaming Features

OBS Studio 30.2, a free and open-source app for screencasting and live streaming, updates UI, adds Hybrid MP4, multitrack output, and more.

OBS Studio, a leading free and open-source video streaming and recording software, has just launched its latest version, 30.2, introducing significant enhancements and new features. Here’s what’s new.

OBS Studio 30.2 Highlights

Visual Upgrades and New Formats

The update starts with a fresh look. OBS Studio 30.2 has refined its user interface with visual updates that smooth navigation and operation. A standout addition is introducing the “Hybrid MP4” recording format.

This beta feature combines the fault tolerance of fragmented MP4 with the broad compatibility and faster access times of traditional MP4. It supports chapter markers that are compatible with major video players and editing tools like DaVinci Resolve.

OBS Studio 30.2

Multitrack Streaming and Enhanced Compatibility

For streamers looking to push the boundaries, OBS has added support for Multitrack Video streaming, currently available exclusively on Windows. This allows content creators to manage multiple audio and video tracks simultaneously, optimizing their streams for platforms like Twitch, referred to as “Enhanced Broadcasting.”

NVIDIA users should note that to fully utilize these features, they must update to the latest GPU drivers (531.61 for Windows and 530.41.03 for Linux).

Extended Support and Improved Encoders

This update is particularly important for Linux users. The native NVENC encoder now supports AV1, and shared texture support has been added to NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API encoders. This broadens the possibilities for Linux-based streamers to utilize hardware acceleration more effectively.

Theme Customization and Accessibility

The introduction of a Composable Themes system marks a significant advancement in customization. This new system lets users easily switch between base themes and variants through a newly added “Appearance” settings tab.

For those relying on high-contrast themes for accessibility, OBS Studio 30.2 advises enabling high contrast in the operating system settings, as the legacy System theme has been phased out.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

OBS Studio has also streamlined various aspects of its operation. The changes are comprehensive, ranging from the deduplication of audio in scenes and groups to enhancements in freetype2 text source performance and UI tweaks. Notably, the software has fixed several bugs, including issues with AV1 encoders, audio channel layouts, and encoder properties.

Visit the release notes for more information about all changes in the OBS Studio 30.2.