Endless OS 6 Launches with Enhanced Dark Mode

Endless OS 6, a Debian-based immutable distro optimized for offline use and focused on educational and productivity applications, is now available for both existing users and new installations. The previous 5.1 release was released five months ago, so let’s see what’s changed.

What’s News in Endless OS 6

The highlight of Endless OS 6 is the introduction of a new dark style preference. This feature allows users to switch their system to a dark, night-friendly theme that’s easier on the eyes in low-light environments.

Accessible through “Settings” -> “Appearance” or the refreshed system menu at the top-right of the screen, this new dark mode not only supports visual comfort but also extends to major web browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, ensuring a consistent look across applications.

The aesthetic updates don’t stop there. Endless OS 6 also introduces a refined look across all core applications, such as Files, App Center, and Settings. These apps now sport a flatter, more modern design that seamlessly adapts to both light and dark styles. Users will notice improved contrast and a more consistent user interface.

Endless OS 6 Desktop

Moreover, the new release enhances its screenshot and screen recording capabilities. A new interactive menu, which can be accessed by tapping the PrintScr key or clicking a new icon in the system menu, allows users to easily select an area, app, or entire screen to capture.

This feature also remembers your last selection, simplifying the process for repeated use—a handy tool for those who frequently share screen captures.

The update also introduces several new and updated applications. For instance, the Music app provides a clean interface for managing and listening to a local music library, while the new Decibels app offers a simple solution for playing one-off audio files.

The Image Viewer has also been revamped. It now supports a broader range of image formats and has improved performance, particularly in multi-touch gestures like pinch-to-zoom.

Of course, most of the features described are inherent to the distribution’s GNOME 43 desktop environment, complemented by their in-house build Endless Desktop extension and Ubuntu AppIndicators.

As mentioned at the beginning, because the distribution relies on immutability, you can forget about the traditional APT tool for installing software. Instead, everything is available as Flatpak packages, thanks to the out-of-the-box Flatpak support that Endless OS 6 comes with.

Under the hood, the distro includes updates that enhance the system’s overall performance and compatibility. Powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and based on the most up-to-date Debian 12.5 release, the key improvements include better hardware support, enhanced audio handling (especially for Bluetooth devices), and numerous security updates.

Additionally, the system now manages low-memory situations more efficiently, allowing for more robust multitasking, especially on older or less powerful hardware.

Continuing its commitment to educational engagement through gaming, Endless OS 6 enriches its library of game-making tools. Users can access various applications directly from the system, suitable for various experience levels.

The OS is packed with resources for creators, from Blender for 3D modeling and animation to Audacity for audio editing and Godot Engine for 2D and 3D game development. Additionally, it features educational games designed to teach programming concepts such as loops, conditionals, and debugging through interactive gameplay.

For more information about all changes in Endless OS 6, you can refer to the release announcement or visit the project’s website.

If you want to try it, the ISO file has two options: a basic one with a size of 3.7 GB and a full 24 GB (English) version. What are the differences? In short, the full version comes with tons of preinstalled apps, allowing you to use the OS without an internet connection. Existing Endless OS users can update to version 6 from the App Center.