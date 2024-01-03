Emmabuntüs DE5 Starts the Year Strong with a Debian 12.4 Update

Emmabuntüs is a Linux distribution based on Debian (previously Ubuntu), optimized to run on older or less powerful hardware, making it an excellent choice for repurposing old computers.

It’s understandable if this distribution hasn’t come to your attention before. Its focus is quite specialized, aimed at repurposing older hardware for social and humanitarian causes, reducing waste, and providing technology to those who might not be able to afford new hardware.

More than four months since its initial DE5 release in late August 2023, the latest Emmabuntüs DE (Debian Edition) 5 update, fully rebased on Debian 12.4, has arrived. So, let’s explore the enhancements and offerings it brings to us.

Emmabuntüs DE5 Highlights

Emmabuntüs DE5 Xfce Desktop

Emmabuntüs DE5, labeled 1.01, is entirely rebased on the latest Debian 12.4 Bookworm and is available in 32- and 64-bit formats. Notably, the update supports both Xfce and LXQt desktop environments, catering to a broad range of users.

In this regard, the Xfce version included here is the up-to-date 4.18. As for LXQt, it’s a bit of a different story. Emmabuntüs DE5 ships with 1.2, a few versions behind the latest 1.4. But that makes sense because that’s the one Debian 12 offers.

Outside of the switch to the Debian 12.4, this release focuses mainly on updating the embedded software within the distribution. In light of this, a key change is replacing the VeraCrypt encryption tool with ZuluCrypt, a move necessitated by VeraCrypt’s discontinued support for creating TrueCrypt volumes.

Under the hood, the release is powered by the Linux kernel 6.1 LTS. Software-wise, in Emmabuntüs DE5, you will find a bunch of preinstalled applications, with the more important ones to note:

LibreOffice 7.4.7 Office Suite

AbiWord 3.0.5 Word Processor

Firefox 116.6.0esr Web Browser

FileZIlla 3.63 FTP Client

Clementine 1.4 Audio Player

Audacity 3.2.4 Audio Editor

Kdenlive 22.12.3 Video Editor

GIMP 2.10.34 Image Manipulation Program

Inkscape 1.2.2 Vector Graphics Software

Scribus 1.5.8 Desktop Publishing Software

Additionally, in line with the educational focus of the distribution, several applications aimed at this aspect are also available, such as Kiwix, Scratch, Tux Math, Tux Paint, Tux Typing, and LibreOffice for schools.

LibreOffice for schools.

Looking to add more programs to your setup? It’s a breeze with Emmabuntüs DE5! The distro comes packed with user-friendly tools to help you install software effortlessly.

You’ll find Deborah, a sleek Flutter frontend for deb-get, and the popular Synaptic Package Manager, making it easy to get new software with just a few clicks. And guess what? It even has Flatpak support ready to go right from the start.

Emmabuntüs DE5 Software Tools

But the Emmabuntüs team hasn’t stopped at software updates. They’ve also developed a comprehensive computer reconditioning manual, a treasure trove of knowledge for those involved in computer refurbishment, offering detailed instructions for revitalizing various hardware components.

Last but not least, there’s an updated English installation tutorial for the distribution, simplifying the setup process for users globally.

For a complete list of changes, please refer to the release announcement. Additionally, if you want to give Emmabuntüs DE5 a try, installation ISO images are available on the project website’s download section.

Bottom Line

Emmabuntüs is a Linux distribution that quickly captures your heart, giving you the warm and friendly feeling of being with an old friend. Because of this, its latest release is more than just a software update; it’s a step towards a more responsible and accessible technological future.

So, if you want to revamp an old PC, try out Emmabuntüs DE5 – you’ll be pleasantly surprised! Loaded with great software and built on the solid foundation of Debian 12, this release promises to be a delightful experience and lots of fun to use.