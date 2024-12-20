DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Windows Gaming Experience

DXVK, a Vulkan-based translation layer for Direct3D 9, 10, and 11, primarily used to improve the performance and compatibility of Windows games on Linux through Wine or Proton, just released its latest update, v2.5.2.

To begin with, there is a noteworthy adjustment for Windows systems. If the graphics driver supports the VK_EXT_fullscreen_exclusive extension, DXVK will now consistently attempt to disable exclusive fullscreen mode.

This move aims to address the widespread issues many Windows users have faced while trying to alt-tab between applications, as well as the various display problems that arise when D3D9 applications interact with GDI-based user interfaces.

Although it remains up to the driver whether this new behavior is honored, the general intention is to minimize unexpected hiccups for gamers.

Previously, these fullscreen optimizations were limited to applications that explicitly enabled GDI dialog box support in fullscreen mode, and correspondingly, the “d3d9.enableDialogMode” configuration option has been removed.

It is worth noting, however, that these changes do not affect Linux users, where the very concept of exclusive fullscreen—and its associated issues—simply does not exist.

Beyond the adjustments to fullscreen handling, DXVK 2.5.2 includes a broad range of bug fixes and enhancements designed to streamline performance and reduce compatibility woes.

For example, D3D9 shader validation interfaces have now been implemented, meeting the requirements of titles like The Void and improving stability across other D3D9-based games.

Another fix ensures that D3D9 applications no longer behave unpredictably when using incorrect texture types, an issue previously encountered in Alpha Protocol.

Moreover, when the VK_KHR_maintenance5 extension is supported, DXVK now utilizes the VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM format to mirror the corresponding D3D11 format.

This step clears up warnings in various games and resolves rendering bugs in titles such as TopSpin 2K25. The update also delivers efficiency improvements, including optimized handling of disabled clip planes in D3D9 scenarios, and rectifies a subtle problem where the DXVK_CONFIG environment variable did not always apply as intended.

Several fixes specifically target known trouble spots in popular games. For instance, Borderlands 2 players should see previously missing lava elements restored, while fans of Codename Panzers: Phase One / Two will be relieved to find the main menu now displays correctly on standard Wine builds.

Additionally, The Sims 2 receives an extension to existing application profiles, ensuring that various modding tools work as expected.

For more information on all changes in DXVK 2.5.2, visit the changelog.