DietPi 9.1 Expands Support for Raspberry Pi 5

Raspberry Pi 5 is now supported on DietPi 9.1! Plus, get improvements for ROCK 4 SE, NanoPi series, and key software bug fixes.

DietPi, a lightweight and versatile Linux operating system based on Debian’s stable branch, designed for single-board computers (SBCs), has just unveiled its latest iteration, DietPi 9.1, based on the latest stable Debian 12.5 release. Here’s what’s new!

Raspberry Pi 5 Gets a Warm Welcome

The highlight of this release is the introduction of new images for Raspberry Pi 5, alongside updates for other Raspberry Pi models. These images are now available for enthusiasts to test based on the fresh Bookworm’s Linux kernel 6.1 LTS and firmware package from Raspberry Pi Ltd.

However, it’s worth noting that certain features, such as screen resolution adjustments and camera module support, are still under development.

Enhanced Support for SBC Variants

DietPi v9.1 doesn’t stop at Raspberry Pi 5; it extends its support to other notable SBCs like ROCK 4 SE and the NanoPi series (R5S/R5C/R6S/R6C/T6). The ROCK 4 SE sees a new image to resolve boot issues reported by the community.

At the same time, the NanoPi series benefits from updates utilizing the Armbian build system for a more streamlined kernel and bootloader experience.

Continuous Improvements and Bug Fixes

Besides new images, DietPi v9.1 brings several enhancements and bug fixes to its software options. Noteworthy updates include:

Improvements to DietPi-Backup/DietPi-Sync.

Enabling Domoticz on x86_64 Bookworm and Trixie systems.

Adding RISC-V support for Vaultwarden.

Updating Home Assistant to Python version 3.12.1.

Squeezelite also receives an update, ensuring users enjoy the latest features and improvements.

DietPi 9.1 with Xfce desktop

Bug fixes are a critical aspect of this release, addressing issues across a range of software options like Mosquitto, Amiberry, GMediaRender, and Samba Server, to name a few. These fixes enhance the user experience and ensure stability and performance across the board.

For a complete list of changes, refer to the release announcement. Updated installation images for DietPi 9.1 are available from the downloads section of the project website.