Delta Chat is an Open Source Messenger App That Uses Email

Delta Chat is yet another internet messaging app, but is does things in a way that is much more freedom-friendly.

With Facebook finally changing how WhatsApp works so that they can profit off of the users, many people are choosing to switch to other internet messaging apps like Telegram or Signal. But all of them require your phone number to create an account. This can be a violation of your privacy since your phone number can be associated with your real identity.

A new app called Delta Chat seeks to solve that problem. Starting its service in early 2019, it is one of the newest messenger services operated by Merlinux limited in Freiburg, Germany.

What is a Delta Chat

Delta Chat is a free open-source decentralized messenger that works on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, so practically every platform is covered. It is unique messaging application that functions like any text messaging tool but is built with an email back-end, enabling enhanced user privacy and security with end-to-end encryption via Autocrypt.

What makes Delta stand out from all the other messenger providers, is that it neither owns its own server nor does it need a cellphone number to sign up. Delta Chat does something fundamentally different. It uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever – the existing email server network. In other words, Delta Chat works with any email server that supports open standard IMAP protocols.

After the first message has been sent, all communication afterwards will be automatically end-to-end encrypted as the required keys have to be exchanged beforehand. In comparison to other Messengers, the app also supports end-to-end encryption in group chats, but your email address will be visible for everyone in this chat.

One issue with messenger apps is compatibility. If the person you want to message doesn’t have the same app as you, you can’t message them. Delta Chat solves that problem, because it is built on the existing method of using email addresses and servers. That means you can chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install the software. All you need is a standard e-mail account.

You can find more information about Delta Chat app on the project’s website.

How to Install Delta Chat on Linux

Yo can install Delta Chat via Flatpak from the Flathub app store:

sudo flatpak install flathub chat.delta.desktop

Another way of installing it is by using the AppImage. After downloading the universal AppImage file, go to the directory where you downloaded it and run the following command to give it an executable status:

chmod +x DeltaChat-1.20.3.AppImage

Then just double-click on the AppImage file, and Delta Chat will start.