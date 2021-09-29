Deepin 20.2.4 Released with Added Global Search

In Deepin 20.2.4 many of the DDE applications have been patched and optimized to improve the overall user experience.

Deepin is a rising star among Linux distros thanks to its combination of an elegant desktop environment with the stability and reliability of Debian. Deepin’s primary goal is to offer a dependable but also beautiful and easy to use work environment.

Deepin features its own desktop environment called DDE (Deepin Desktop Environment) which is built on Qt and available for various distributions like Arch Linux, Fedora, Manjaro, openSUSE and Ubuntu. DDE brings a clean, elegant, modern, and professional-looking user interface.

Beauty is tradition to Deepin. Without doubt it is one of the most beautiful Linux distros based on the stable branch on Debian.

With the latest release of Deepin 20.2.4 it’s better than ever before. There are a bunch of changes and visual improvements that makes it an amazing Linux distro.

Unfortunately we must also mention that back in 2018, Deepin was subject to backlash for transferring user data to a Chinese tracker without user consent. Since then, they have reportedly removed the tracker, but people are still reserved from using the distro.

But all of this happened in 2018. Nowadays with its source code available, Deepin Linux itself looks safe.

What’s New in Deepin 20.2.4

In Deepin 20.2.4, a global search is added to quickly find the information you want.

The global search icon is in the Dock. Click it to call out the search interface, enter keywords to find the desired applications, files, etc., making your search quicker and easier.

The stable kernel is upgraded to 5.13.13, and the LTS kernel is upgraded to 5.10.60, further improving system stability and compatibility. Both can be installed and manually upgraded.

Deepin Desktop Environment has received a lot of fixes in recent version. The login interface on the HDMI screen now shows properly in a dual-display environment. The Dock also now displays properly after making the Dock full of app icons and increasing its height.

NVIDIA users have reason to rejoice with this release. Deepin Graphics Driver Manager is a compact and easy to use graphics driver managing tool. It includes graphics card hardware detection, graphics driver installation, graphics driver solution switching, and other functions. Now it has been optimized and the NVIDIA drivers have been updated.

Many of the built-in applications such as Control Center, File Manager, App Store and Mail have also received a number of fixes in Deepin 20.2.4.

For detailed information you can refer to the full changelog or project’s home page.