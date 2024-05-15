Deepin Linux 23 RC: Lost in Translation

If you don't understand Chinese, don't try out the new Deepin Linux 23 Release Candidate. You'll likely spend hours lost in translation.

I never imagined I’d write this kind of review for our readers, but I felt compelled to share my thoughts on the recently released Deepin 23 RC, hoping to save everyone the trouble of trying it out themselves.

Deepin is a Debian-based Linux distro developed by China-based Deepin Technology Co., Ltd. Its distinguishing features are ease of use and the visually appealing, in the face of the in-house-developed Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE), which is somewhat reminiscent of macOS.

This makes it an attractive option for those who appreciate aesthetics and users transitioning to Linux from different operating systems. The news of the just released Deepin 23 RC version delighted us and we eagerly downloaded the installation ISO image to test its new features. But that’s where it all ended. Because of this!

Deepin 23 RC

Well, you don’t do things like that if you have ambitions to target the English-speaking and generally non-regional market. We spent 15 minutes wandering around “lost in translation,” getting the right settings to change the language. After that, it was unanimously decided not to continue with the review for one simple reason.

Our readers are our top priority, and our content is crafted for their ease and informed engagement. Given this, we can’t publish a review about how wonderful the new Deepin 23 is and with the boot of the installation ISO to involve them in the insurmountable language barrier that the distribution throws in our face.

Dear Deepin developers, we sincerely hope that the final 23 release will address this issue by clearly offering users a choice of their preferred language right from the start. The current approach gives the impression that your target audience is exclusively Chinese-speaking. However, I am confident that your ambitions extend beyond this.

Finally, we want to emphasize that this article is not directed in any way at the great people of China or their language. However, in this specific case, we advise that Deepin Linux 23 RC may not be the best option for users who do not speak Chinese.