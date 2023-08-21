UbuntuDDE Remix 23.04 Released, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 23.04 + Deepin Desktop Environment: Ubuntu’s reliability meets Deepin’s modern interface for a pleasant computing experience.

The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE), developed by the Deepin project, aims to provide an elegant, user-friendly, and visually appealing computing experience. Its modern design, smooth animations, and attention to detail in aesthetics and functionality characterize it.

At the same time, the desktop environment is one of the few not presented as an official Ubuntu flavor. Although an unofficial release, UbuntuDDE Remix fills this gap, pleasing lovers of aesthetics.

More than a year after its previous 22.04 release, the wait is over as the latest iteration of this Linux distribution hits the scene, blending the power of Ubuntu with the elegance of the Deepin Desktop Environment.

UbuntuDDE Remix 23.04 Highlights

UbuntuDDE Remix 23.04

As the name suggests, albeit four months late after the upstream release, UbuntuDDE Remix 23.04 is based on the most recent Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster.” In this light, it inherits most of its features, namely those found under the hood.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.2, it comes with the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) based on the 2023 May release.

It includes many upgraded versions of DDE’s native applications, such as Deepin Music, Deepin Movie, Image Viewer, Boot Maker, System Monitor, Deepin Calculator, Deepin Text Editor, Deepin Terminal, Deepin Log Viewer, DDE Grand Search, and more.

However, unlike Ubuntu, UbuntuDDE Remix 23.04 does not rely on the fully revamped Ubuntu installer debuted in the 23.04 version but on the well-known Calamares.

Calamares Installer

But although the distro is not an official Ubuntu flavor and is not “required” to adhere to Snap at the expense of the far more widely accepted Flatpak, the 23.04’s release relies on it. It would be nice if the developers reconsidered this to attract a broader user base.

In other words, UbuntuDDE Remix 23.04 is the same as Ubuntu 23.04 with the Deepin Desktop Environment installed. Everything else is nearly identical to the original release.

You can learn more about UbuntuDDE by visiting the project website. The announcement is here, and the installation ISO image is available from the website’s download section.