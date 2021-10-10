Debian Project Releases Debian 11.1 and Debian 10.11

The Debian Project announced the general availability of the Debian 11.1 “Bullseye” and Debian 10.11 “Buster” as bugfix releases.

Debian doesn’t follow a fixed release schedule, and that makes it somewhat hard to know exactly when a new release will be available. Now the Debian project has announced the availability of two new versions of its operating system simultaneously.

Debian is one of the oldest GNU/Linux distributions that is still in active development. It is the basis for other Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Kali Linux, or MX Linux.

Debian 11.1 “Bullseye” is the first point release of Debian 11, which was released back in August. Debian 11.1 mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Bullseye has five years of support and is based on the Linux kernel 5.10 series.

On the other hand, Debian 10.11 “Buster” is the eleventh update in Debian 10 series. Debian 10.11 has arrived for keep correcting errors from the Buster, that was released more than two years ago, in July 2019.

Of course, releasing Debian 11.1 doesn’t mean Debian 10 “Buster” is abandoned. Debian supports the previous version for at least twelve months following a new release, before it moves to the LTS and eLTS teams for further maintenance. For your information, Buster will reach its end-of-life in August 2022.

How to Upgrade to Debian 11.1 and Debian 10.11

Please note that these two new releases do not contain new versions of Debian 10 and Debian 11, but only updates some of the packages included. If you’re already use any of them, all you have to do is to run the command below to update your Debian system to its latest stable version.

apt update && apt upgrade

Once the Debian upgrade process is completed, you need to reboot the system, after which you can check its current version.

In addition, the unattended-upgrades package can be configured to perform unattended upgrades to automatically install updated packages and/or security updates.

A complete list of changes can be fond for Debian 11.1 here and for Debian 10.11 here.