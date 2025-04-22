CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT

Less than a month after its previous March release, which introduced the Limine bootloader and broad hardware support, powered by the latest Linux kernel 6.14, the Arch-based, gamers-focused CachyOS has rolled out its third update of 2025.

Announced as a “Fix‑Up” release, it patches a recurring module crash encountered on certain ASUS laptops. Moreover, the Limine bootloader integration has been streamlined: the new mkinitcpio-limine-hook is automatically installed, ensuring that users no longer need to craft boot entries by hand.

In addition to these fixes, the standout inclusion is OCCT (OverClock Checking Tool). Inserted directly into the live ISO, OCCT transforms it into an isolated stress‑testing sandbox—ideal for diagnosing system stability without modifying an installed environment.

Handheld gamers aren’t left behind. The Handheld Edition now features tailored audio profiles for the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go, thereby optimizing sound output for each device’s hardware. Plus, the release switches from the custom “gamescope-plus” to the upstream Gamescope implementation.

For existing CachyOS users, the transition is straightforward. No manual interventions are required; just refresh the package database and apply updates as usual:

sudo pacman -Syu Code language: Bash ( bash )

For more detailed information on all changes, refer to the official announcement. For those opting for a fresh install, the updated ISO files are available for download via CachyOS’s SourceForge mirrors.