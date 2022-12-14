Budgie Desktop Proposed as Official Fedora Spin

If the proposal is approved, the Budgie desktop environment will likely become part of the Fedora Spins family, starting with Fedora 38.

Budgie is a GTK-based desktop environment built on GNOME technologies, traditionally associated with Solus as its flagship desktop environment. Its design emphasizes simplicity, minimalism, and elegance. In addition, Budgie is extensible through its plugin architecture and offers a variety of customization options.

Although not as popular as leading GNOME and KDE Plasma, Budgie has a large fan base and a long history in the Linux community dating back to 2013. Leading distros such as Ubuntu, Debian, Arch Linux, Manjaro, and opensSUSE have included it in their releases, either as a separate spin or available for installation in their repositories.

Budgie Desktop on Solus

Fedora is a distribution always open to innovation and enjoys many spins. You will find official ones with a wide selection of desktop environments and window managers such as KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, MATE, Cinnamon, LXDE, SOAS, and i3.

As you can see, the big missing piece in this list is the Budgie desktop environment, but fortunately, that will change. A few days ago, Budgie was officially proposed to become part of the wide family of Fedora spins, starting from the next release, Fedora 38, which is expected to come at the end of April 2023.

We clarify that the Budgie desktop is available for installation in the latest up-to-date version, Fedora 37, as RPM packages in the repository.

However, here we are talking about a separate Spin, an edition of the distribution that comes preinstalled and preconfigured out-of-the-box with a specific desktop environment. If the terminology is confusing to you, our topic guide can help.

Joshua Strobl, the lead developer of the desktop environment, proposed that Budgie become part of Fedora Spins. Now it is up to the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee teams to decide whether to approve the request so that it can become a reality and the upcoming Fedora 38 can feature a Budgie spin.

As mentioned at the beginning, the Budgie desktop is known for its simplicity and elegance, making it a popular choice among Linux users. In this regard, the proposal is expected to be approved, but we will have to wait a while to see what Fedora decides.

More about the proposal can be found on Fedora Wiki.