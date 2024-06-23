Budgie 10.9.2 Now Available, Improves Stability and Compatibility

Budgie 10.9.2 desktop environment enhancements include fixes for notifications, workspace applet, TabSwitcher, and more.

The latest update to the Budgie desktop environment, version 10.9.2, has officially been released, marking the second minor release in the Budgie 10.9 series, addressing various bugs and enhancing the overall user experience.

Budgie 10.9.2 Highlights

Budgie 10.9.2 focuses on refining the user experience by fixing several bugs reported by the community. Key updates include:

Budgie Menu : It has been improved to display applications marked as Terminal-based, such as Neovim, enhancing accessibility for users relying on terminal applications.

: It has been improved to display applications marked as Terminal-based, such as Neovim, enhancing accessibility for users relying on terminal applications. Budgie Run Dialog : Corrected a regression where certain settings weren’t applied during initialization, leading to unexpected icons appearing in task switchers.

: Corrected a regression where certain settings weren’t applied during initialization, leading to unexpected icons appearing in task switchers. Dialogs : Resolved issues where end-session dialogs interfered with authentication dialogs, streamlining user interactions during critical operations.

: Resolved issues where end-session dialogs interfered with authentication dialogs, streamlining user interactions during critical operations. Notifications : Budgie 10.9.2 fixes a critical bug where clicking the close button on a notification inadvertently triggered the default action.

: Budgie 10.9.2 fixes a critical bug where clicking the close button on a notification inadvertently triggered the default action. Specification Compliance : Addressed a naming discrepancy with system icons to improve compatibility with various icon themes.

: Addressed a naming discrepancy with system icons to improve compatibility with various icon themes. System Tray : It has been enhanced to correctly display application icons, especially for apps like Cinny and Tauon that did not fully comply with the StatusNotifierItem specification.

: It has been enhanced to correctly display application icons, especially for apps like Cinny and Tauon that did not fully comply with the StatusNotifierItem specification. TabSwitcher : Updated to hide the switcher when no windows are open, avoiding user confusion.

: Updated to hide the switcher when no windows are open, avoiding user confusion. Workspace Applet: Improved functionality for switching workspaces and corrected scroll directions, aligning them more intuitively with user expectations.

Budgie 10.9.2 Desktop Environment

Apart from those, Budgie 10.9.2 also includes essential technical updates to support the latest versions of associated libraries and tools:

Build System : Re-adjusted to hide warnings that are inadvertently displayed due to updates in the Meson build system.

: Re-adjusted to hide warnings that are inadvertently displayed due to updates in the Meson build system. Vala Compiler : Addressed issues resulting from code generation in Vala, reducing log clutter and highlighting more significant warnings that require attention.

: Addressed issues resulting from code generation in Vala, reducing log clutter and highlighting more significant warnings that require attention. libxfce4windowing: Updated compatibility to support version 4.19.3, ensuring smooth integration with the underlying window management library.

Lastly, the development team is also deep into the porting efforts for Wayland, which will feature prominently in the upcoming 10.10 release.

Refer to the Buddies Of Budgie’s blog announcement for detailed information about all changes.