antiX 26 Released as Systemd-Free Debian 13 Distro with Five Init Systems

antiX Linux 26 arrives based on Debian 13 Trixie with five init systems, a systemd-free design, and a fast, lightweight environment built for efficiency.

antiX 26 has been released, bringing a new version of the lightweight, systemd-free Linux distribution based on Debian 13 “Trixie.”

The first thing that immediately stands out is that this release offers five init systems, giving users a level of choice rarely seen in modern Linux distributions: runit, SysVinit, dinit, s6-rc, and s6-66, with runit being the default.

antiX 26 offers five boot options, all of which are available after installation.

As expected, antiX 26 stays true to its systemd-free philosophy. It ships without systemd, elogind, Flatpak, or Snap, relying on alternatives such as eudev. The distro is available in two main variants: a full edition of about 2 GB and a smaller core edition around 660 MB.

Both are offered for 64-bit and 32-bit systems. The full version includes more preinstalled applications, while the core edition provides a minimal base for customization.

The desktop experience remains lightweight, built around window managers instead of full desktop environments. IceWM is the default, with Fluxbox, JWM, and the tiling window manager herbstluftwm also available.

Under the hood, antiX 26 includes customized Linux kernel options. A 5.10 LTS kernel is available alongside a newer 6.6 kernel for 64-bit systems. The distribution integrates PipeWire and WirePlumber by default on 64-bit full installations, while 32-bit systems continue using ALSA for audio support.

The software selection covers everyday needs while staying resource-efficient. Users get LibreOffice, Firefox ESR, Claws Mail, and multimedia tools such as MPV, Celluloid, and XMMS.

antiX 26 also includes a bunch of its in-house tools and scripts. The release ships the antiX Control Centre, snapshot and remastering tools, and utilities for managing network shares, backups, and system configuration. Additional tools like antiX Radio, antiX TV, and Finder extend functionality without adding significant overhead.

Finally, command-line users are also well served, with applications like newsboat, irssi, mocp, and rtorrent included out of the box. The distribution also provides specialized tools for remote access, voice communication, and SSH-based resource sharing via its repositories.

For more details, see the announcement. ISO images are available for download here.