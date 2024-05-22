Alpine Linux 3.20 Debuts with Initial 64-Bit RISC-V Support

Alpine Linux 3.20 released featuring GNOME 46, Plasma 6, Python 3.12, LLVM 18, Ruby 3.3, initial 64-bit RISC-V support, and more.
Alpine Linux 3.20 Debuts with Initial 64-Bit RISC-V Support

Alpine, a lightweight and secure Linux distribution, has just released its latest version, Alpine Linux 3.20.

This new release marks the beginning of the v3.20 stable series, bringing a suite of upgrades across its system packages and several significant changes, including initial support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture.

What’s New in Alpine Linux 3.20

The latest version includes updates to many key components, with the most notable includes:

  • Programming Languages and Frameworks: The distribution now includes LLVM 18, Node.js 20.10, Python 3.12, Ruby 3.3, Rust 1.78, and Crystal 1.12. These updates provide developers with the latest tools and capabilities in software development.
  • Desktop Environments: For users of graphical interfaces, GNOME has been updated to version 46, and KDE advances to version 6. Both feature major updates, such as the shift to Qt6 and making Wayland the default session over X11.
  • System Tools: Go 1.22, .NET 8.0, and Sway 1.9 are among the essential tools updated. These updates ensure better performance and more robust security.
Alpine Linux 3.20
Alpine Linux 3.20

Apart from the changes above, Alpine 3.20 also comes with an upgrade of the GRUB bootloader to version 2.12. In light of this, users upgrading from previous installations using GRUB on UEFI systems must update the installed bootloader before rebooting to avoid boot failures.

Moreover, this release responds to licensing changes with key software. For example, Redis, which has been relicensed, is replaced by Valkey in the main package repository due to its more open BSD-3-Clause license.

A compatibility package, “valkey-compat,” has been provided to facilitate this transition. Additionally, due to compatibility issues with Python 3.12, the aws-cli tool has been temporarily disabled, pending a resolution from the upstream developers.

The announcement and the release notes contain detailed information on all the changes in Alpine 3.20. Downloads are available from the project’s website.

Finally, although Alpine, by design, is primarily used as a basis for creating containerized images, it can also be effectively used for desktop purposes. If you have concerns about installation or setting up a desktop environment, rest assured—we have everything you need.

Our comprehensive guide, “How to Install Alpine Linux and Set Up a Desktop Environment,” provides a step-by-step walkthrough to simplify the process. Furthermore, our “Alpine User’s Guide to APK: How to Manage Packages” will help you effortlessly manage packages with the distribution’s APK package manager.

