Zorin OS 16.1 Released with Better Hardware Compatibility

Zorin OS 16.1 is the latest stable version of this distro, which comes with updated apps and even better hardware support.

Zorin OS is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu that tries to make life easier for new Linux users. It has a beautiful user interface and includes many well-known productivity tools. This makes it an excellent alternative for both novice users and those looking for a Linux distro that just works.

One of Zorin’s best features is its one-of-a-kind approach to managing the App ecosystem. It is likely the only Linux desktop distribution that has a Software Store that allows users to search for and install software from Flathub, Snap Store, AppImage, and the Ubuntu/Own repo right out of the box.

In other words, you do not need to configure your system manually for Snap or Flatpak.

The developers recently released Zorin OS 16.1, so without further ado, let’s quickly take a look at what’s new.

What’s New in Zorin OS 16.1

Coming after almost three months since Zorin OS 16, the latest iteration of Zorin OS brings several new features to help users get the most out of their system. It’s based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS and runs on the Linux kernel 5.13. GNOME Shell 3.38 is used as the default user interface.

LibreOffice is one of the most important apps in Zorin OS, and it just got better with this new update. LibreOffice 7.3, the most recent version of the award-winning office suite, is included in Zorin OS 16.1. With new additions, this edition will help you to work faster and more successfully, including:

Better compatibility with Microsoft Office documents

Enhanced tracking of changes in text and tables

More options and features when editing documents

Performance boosts when opening and editing documents

Visual improvements with more accessible icons in dark mode

This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support.

When running Zorin OS 16.1, you’ll notice that many of the pre-installed apps have also been upgraded. This means you’ll have to download fewer software updates after running Zorin OS on your machine.

We can’t fail to mention that Zorin OS 16.1 now includes improved hardware support, including:

Newer NVIDIA graphics cards including the RTX 3050

Framework Laptop

Apple Magic Mouse 2

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

Intel Core 12th generation processors

Epson, HP, Canon, Fuji Xerox, DYMO, and other printers

More Wi-Fi and audio hardware

Just for the record, software updates and security patches for the Zorin OS 16 release series will be provided until April 2025.

Download

Zorin OS 16.1 provides a polished experience sought by many Linux enthusiasts. That said, It’s still a modified GNOME with additional items.

The base edition is Zorin OS 16.1 “Core” is free and includes all the essentials. You can grab the installation ISO file via the button below:

If you opt for the Pro edition at $39, you also get access to a Pro-lite edition, which will be available to install for old computers.

Compared to “Core”, the “Pro” edition comes with more preinstalled apps and additional desktop layouts to choose from.

If you already use Zorin OS 16, you can upgrade to Zorin OS 16.1 by downloading and installing the latest updates from the Software Updater.