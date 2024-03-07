Zorin OS 17.1 Rolls Out with Windows Users in Mind

Zorin 17.1 Released Heavily Targeted Windows Users

In an apparent move to attract Windows users migrating to Linux, Zorin OS has unveiled its latest iteration, Zorin 17.1, boasting enhancements that further refine the user experience.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, this release comes on the heels of Zorin OS 17‘s impressive milestone, achieving over half a million downloads in just over two months, with a significant 78% of these downloads originating from proprietary platforms like Windows and macOS.

Zorin OS 17.1 Highlights

Key updates in Zorin OS 17.1 focus on bolstering its appeal to Windows users. Enhanced Windows App Support is at the forefront of this release, making it simpler for users to run their favorite applications and games, regardless of their original development platform.

In light of this, Zorin OS 17.1 introduces improved Windows app support, making it easier for users to run their favorite applications and games on Linux. The system’s enhanced compatibility is powered by the latest Wine 9.0 version, significantly improving Windows software support.

Additionally, the introduction of Bottles allows users to run Windows apps in a sandboxed environment, further simplifying the transition to Linux.

The update also includes an expanded database supporting over 100 popular Windows apps and games, offering native Linux versions directly from the built-in Software store. This seamless integration ensures users have the most compatible app versions for an optimal Zorin OS experience.

Education takes a front seat in Zorin OS 17.1 with the introduction of the Education edition. This variant merges Zorin’s latest improvements with educational software, aiming to enhance preschool and secondary education learning experiences.

Innovations like the Reading Strip, designed to aid students with dyslexia and ADHD, and Logseq, a comprehensive tool for managing knowledge and classwork, highlight Zorin’s investment in educational technology.

Moreover, the new release brings the latest LibreOffice 24.2, promising improved Microsoft Office/365 document compatibility and numerous user interface enhancements, further bridging the gap for users transitioning from Windows.

Zorin OS 17.1 doesn’t stop at software improvements; it also introduces support for a broader array of hardware, thanks to the Linux kernel and graphics stack updates. From Intel Core Ultra processors to NVIDIA graphics cards and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, the update ensures wider hardware compatibility, including gaming devices like the Steam Deck and various game controllers.

Security has also received a boost, with the latest security patches pre-installed, reassuring users of their safety on the most secure version of Zorin OS. With continued support for the Zorin OS 17 series until June 2027, users can expect ongoing software updates and security enhancements.

Lastly, upgrading to Zorin OS 17.1 is straightforward for those eager to experience the enhancements. Users of Zorin OS 17 can update directly via the Software Updater, while those on Zorin OS 16 can follow our in-place upgrade guide, preserving their files and data.

Users can grab the installation ISO image from the project website download section. The release announcement provides detailed information about all changes.

