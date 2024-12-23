Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Landed in Arch’s Repos

Arch Linux users can now upgrade to the new, sleek, lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop environment only a week after its release.

Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Arch Linux has given its users a delightful surprise. The latest version of the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, 4.20, debuted just a week ago, is now available in the stable distro’s repositories.

Following Void Linux—another popular systemd-free rolling release distribution, which made Xfce 4.20 available a few days earlier—Arch users can now join in and enjoy this new release too.

Regarding the desktop environment itself, we’ve already covered it in detail in our review at launch. But let’s quickly revisit its highlights:

Experimental Wayland support: Most Xfce components can now run under Wayland, backed by a new abstraction library (libxfce4windowing), though full functionality and compositor integration are still in progress.

Most Xfce components can now run under Wayland, backed by a new abstraction library (libxfce4windowing), though full functionality and compositor integration are still in progress. Improved HiDPI and scaling: Icons and thumbnails scale correctly, eliminating blurriness on high-resolution displays.

Icons and thumbnails scale correctly, eliminating blurriness on high-resolution displays. Thunar enhancements: Dramatic performance improvements for handling large file sets, new toolbar options (view switcher, menu, new tab/window), CSD support, better file transfer dialogs, and improved undo/redo processes.

Dramatic performance improvements for handling large file sets, new toolbar options (view switcher, menu, new tab/window), CSD support, better file transfer dialogs, and improved undo/redo processes. Panel refinements: Configurable panel border width, better icon size handling, enhanced clock modes, and a hover-triggered “Show Desktop” action.

Configurable panel border width, better icon size handling, enhanced clock modes, and a hover-triggered “Show Desktop” action. Power management simplification: Lock screen management unified under xfce4-screensaver, new power profile handling, and more accurate battery status calculations.

Lock screen management unified under xfce4-screensaver, new power profile handling, and more accurate battery status calculations. Desktop and background improvements: Asynchronous wallpaper loading, gamma-corrected gradients, improved icon placement and sorting on the desktop, and more intuitive context menus.

Asynchronous wallpaper loading, gamma-corrected gradients, improved icon placement and sorting on the desktop, and more intuitive context menus. Settings enhancements: Faster icon theme loading, clearer warnings for incomplete icon themes, easier display profile management, and new mouse acceleration and scrolling options.

Faster icon theme loading, clearer warnings for incomplete icon themes, easier display profile management, and new mouse acceleration and scrolling options. xfconf and xfwm4 updates: Improved channel writing, systemd user unit support, and xfwm4 stability and theme enhancements.

If you’re an Arch user excited to try out the new Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, getting started is simple:

sudo pacman -S xfce4 xfce4-goodies Code language: Bash ( bash )

Already using the previous 4.18 version? No problem. Just update your system to upgrade to the latest release:

sudo pacman -Syu Code language: Bash ( bash )

And one last thing—if you feel unsure about Arch’s Pacman package manager, don’t worry. Our “Beginner’s Guide to Using Pacman on Arch Linux” is here to help. It’s packed with tips to make managing software on this amazing Linux distro a breeze.

If you’ve hesitated to try Arch, now’s the perfect time. Picture this: you’re cozy with a warm cup of tea, eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival. Why not make the most of the moment?

Our comprehensive installation guide will walk you through the process step by step, making it easy and seamless. By the end, you’ll be ready to proudly announce to the world (and to Santa, too, of course), “BTW, I use Arch!” Happy Arching!