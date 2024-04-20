Wine 9.7 Debuts with Enhanced ARM64X Support

Wine 9.7 is here with ARM64X build system support and a revamped Vulkan driver.

Only two weeks after the previous 9.6 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of Wine 9.7.

This latest development version introduces a few improvements and bug fixes, further enhancing the compatibility and performance of Windows applications on non-Windows platforms.

One of the highlights of this new version is the introduction of build system support for ARM64X, which expands Wine’s capabilities on more modern and powerful hardware architectures.

Wine 9.7 also features a restructured Vulkan driver interface to streamline performance and improve the interaction between Wine and graphics systems, ensuring smoother operation and better handling of graphics-intensive applications, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

Another noteworthy enhancement is the improvements made to the Windows Interface Definition Language, focusing on better support for ARM architecture and updates to SLTG typelibs, which are crucial for developers working with certain system libraries.

Lastly, Wine 9.7 includes various bug fixes that address issues from previous versions. The source code for Wine 9.6 is available for download, and binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. The changelog provides detailed information about all changes.