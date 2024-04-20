Wine 9.7 Debuts with Enhanced ARM64X Support

Wine 9.7 is here with ARM64X build system support and a revamped Vulkan driver.
Wine 9.7 Debuts with Enhanced ARM64X Support

Only two weeks after the previous 9.6 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of Wine 9.7.

This latest development version introduces a few improvements and bug fixes, further enhancing the compatibility and performance of Windows applications on non-Windows platforms.

One of the highlights of this new version is the introduction of build system support for ARM64X, which expands Wine’s capabilities on more modern and powerful hardware architectures.

Wine 9.7 also features a restructured Vulkan driver interface to streamline performance and improve the interaction between Wine and graphics systems, ensuring smoother operation and better handling of graphics-intensive applications, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

Another noteworthy enhancement is the improvements made to the Windows Interface Definition Language, focusing on better support for ARM architecture and updates to SLTG typelibs, which are crucial for developers working with certain system libraries.

Lastly, Wine 9.7 includes various bug fixes that address issues from previous versions. The source code for Wine 9.6 is available for download, and binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. The changelog provides detailed information about all changes.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *