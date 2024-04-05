Wine 9.6 Introduce Advanced AVX and More Direct2D Enhancements

Wine 9.6 brings advanced AVX support, Direct2D effects, RSA OAEP padding in BCrypt, and bug fixes.
Only ten days after the previous 9.5 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of Wine 9.6. This latest development version introduces a few improvements and bug fixes, further enhancing the compatibility and performance of Windows applications on non-Windows platforms.

Key enhancements in Wine 9.6 include supporting advanced AVX features within register contexts, marking a significant upgrade in the software’s processing capabilities. Furthermore, the release has expanded its graphics support with more Direct2D effects work, broadening the range of applications and games that can run smoothly.

This version also boosts security, with support for RSA OAEP padding in BCrypt, a vital feature for modern encryption standards. Additionally, fixes in interpreted mode in WIDL and various bug fixes contribute to the software’s stability and reliability.

Wine 9.6 addresses 18 bugs affecting a wide range of software and games. Issues preventing the saving and proper rendering of images in Mozart 10/11, visibility problems in the TI-83 Plus Flash Debugger, and crashes in SolidWorks 2016 have been resolved.

Other significant fixes include corrections for ChessBase 14 and Trackmania Unlimiter and several issues causing crashes in games and applications due to kernel driver problems and unimplemented functions.

The source code for Wine 9.6 is available for download, and binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. The changelog provides detailed information about all changes.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

