Wine 9.16 Debuts with Initial Driver Store Implementation

Two weeks after its previous 9.15 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.16. Here are the release’s key updates.

The standout feature is the initial implementation of the Driver Store. Haven’t you heard about it? It is a trusted collection of driver files on a Windows operating system. When a new hardware device is connected to a computer, Windows looks into this store to find and install an appropriate driver for that hardware.

Additionally, there’s good news for users who leverage the Wayland driver, as it now includes support for Pixel buffer (Pbuffer). This addition is crucial for graphics-related applications and tasks, ensuring smoother rendering and performance improvements across various applications.

Regarding web compatibility, Wine 9.16 includes more prototype objects in MSHTML. This enhancement will improve how Windows-based web applications and services render and function under Wine.

Moreover, the release also addresses 25 bugs identified in previous versions. These fixes are expected to improve Wine’s stability and reliability, making it a more robust tool for running Windows applications in alternative operating systems.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 9.16’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.