Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes

The latest Wine 9.15 release brings key updates, including MSHTML enhancements and stronger ODBC driver support.
Two weeks after its previous 9.14 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.15. Here are the release’s key updates.

This release’s standout feature is the introduction of prototype and constructor objects in MSHTML. This enhancement is particularly notable for developers and users who rely on complex web applications that utilize Microsoft’s HTML engine.

Additionally, continuing the trend from its last few editions, the update offers expanded support for ODBC Windows drivers. This advancement is welcomed for users who need reliable data connectivity between Windows applications and database systems on platforms running Wine.

Alongside the abovementioned changes, Wine 9.15 includes 18 bug fixes that address issues identified in previous versions, making it a more reliable tool for running Windows applications on alternative operating systems.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 9.15’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

