Wine 9.12 Debuts with Updated Mono Engine

Two weeks after its previous 9.11 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.12.

This release’s main highlight is the initial support for user32 data structures in shared memory, a technical enhancement expected to improve the performance and efficiency of applications running on Wine.

Another major update comes with the Mono engine, which is responsible for running .NET applications in the Wine environment. It has been updated to version 9.2.0.

Wine 9.12 also features a complete rewrite of the CMD.EXE engine. This rewrite aims to enhance the compatibility and functionality of command-line operations within the Wine environment, which is essential for developers and administrators who rely on command-line scripts and tools.

In addition to new features, Wine 9.12 addresses several issues, including the fixed handling of async I/O status in the new WoW64 mode. This release also includes 24 bug fixes, which enhance Wine’s overall stability and usability, ensuring a smoother user experience.

Wine 9.12’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. For more information, visit the announcement.