Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support

New Wine 9.11 release: Advanced C++ exception handling for ARM and increased DPI awareness.

Two weeks after its previous 9.10 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.11.

One key feature of this update is the improved handling of C++ exceptions on ARM platforms, which enhances the user experience on devices such as Raspberry Pi and various ARM-based laptops.

In addition to the above, Wine 9.11 steps up its game with significant improvements to DPI Awareness. It is a boon for users with high-resolution displays who expect applications to scale seamlessly without compromising clarity or functionality.

The release also addresses 27 bugs that impacted a wide range of software and games. Significant fixes include resolving hardware rendering issues in “Settlers 4 Gold” and preventing “Ghost Recon” from starting.

Moreover, the update resolves problems affecting multiple previously stuck games during cutscenes, such as “The Long Dark” and “The Room 4: Old Sins.”

Finally, the release also tackles several issues in utilities and applications, including problems with the Steam client not rendering individual game pages correctly and the failure of the PhysX installer to start.

Wine 9.11’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly. For more information, visit the announcement.