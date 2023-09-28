Raspberry Pi 5 Promises to Be a Game Changer

The wait is over! Raspberry Pi 5 is coming to redefine DIY tech. Explore its groundbreaking potential and features here!

If you’re a tech enthusiast, maker, or someone who loves to tinker with electronics, you’re in for some exciting news! The wait is finally over, and a new era of do-it-yourself technology is about to dawn with the release of the Raspberry Pi 5.

This remarkable single-board computer (SBC) has been a game-changer since its inception, empowering tech enthusiasts to explore, create, and innovate in the world of DIY electronics.

The just-announced new device promises to take its predecessor legacy to new heights, pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable in affordable, compact computing. So, let’s dive in and explore the possibilities that await with the Raspberry Pi 5!

Raspberry Pi 5

Raspberry Pi 5

The Raspberry Pi 5 represents a significant overhaul of the platform, ensuring users enjoy a seamless and uncompromising experience. Notably, it boasts an impressive performance boost, with its processing capabilities exceeding 2 to 3 times its forerunner.

Moreover, the Raspberry Pi 5 marks a historic milestone as the first Raspberry Pi computer to showcase silicon meticulously designed right in the heart of Cambridge, UK.

And again, for the first time, the device exposes a single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface (requires separate M.2 HAT or other adapter), providing support for high-bandwidth peripherals.

Raspberry Pi 5 to Pi 4: Comparison

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B has been a beloved workhorse, offering impressive performance and a wealth of connectivity options. But now, the stage is set for a showdown as we compare the brand-new Raspberry Pi 5 to it.

So, let’s move on to the primary technical specifics between the two devices in the table below.

Raspberry Pi 5 Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SOC Type Broadcom BCM2712 Broadcom BCM2711 Core Type Cortex-A76 CPU (ARM v8.2) 64-bit Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit No. Of Cores 4 4 GPU VideoCore VII VideoCore VI CPU Clock 2.4 GHz 1.5 GHz RAM 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4X-4267 1GB , 2GB, 4GB, 8GB LPDDR4 USB 2 × USB 3.0 + 2 × USB 2.0 2 x USB 3.0 + 2 x USB2.0 Ethernet Gigabit Gigabit HDMI 2 x HDMI 4Kp60 2 x micro HDMI Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz / 5GHz 802.11ac 2.4 GHz / 5GHz 802.11ac Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 GPIO 40-pins 40-pins

As you can see, many components have undergone an upgrade, making the Raspberry Pi 5 a truly exciting device ready to take on even greater workloads. But that’s not all.

The device introduces several interesting features, including Precision Time Protocol (PTP) support and Power over Ethernet (requires separate PoE+ HAT), and the peak SD card performance is doubled through support for the SDR104 high-speed mode.

Furthermore, you can also find a brand new PMIC (Power Management Chip) with a built-in real-time clock, so your Pi can now keep time just like a real computer.

However, if you’re a Raspberry Pi 4 owner, we have news you might not like – Raspberry Pi 5 won’t fit the Raspberry Pi 4 case. Also, relying on your old power supply is not a good idea. Your new device may not perform as expected for one very simple reason – it is a higher-performance computer than Raspberry Pi 4.

In other words, using a Pi 4 power supply, you cannot fully utilize the Pi 5, especially at higher loads. So, the manufacturer recommends to use a high-quality 5V 5A USB-C power supply.

Finally, per the manufacturer’s recommendation, the device is expected to function best when complete with active cooling. In this light, a case with an integrated fan is one way to provide this.

The good news is that an updated one for the Raspberry Pi 5 will be available at $10.

The in-house developed Raspberry Pi OS that will power the new device will be based on the latest Debian 12 “Bookworm” and will see the light of day in mid-October. In other words, shortly before the device hits the shelves.

Of course, many other Linux distributions are expected to release versions compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 hardware quickly.

Availability & Price

This time, though, the announcement of the new Raspberry Pi has preceded its availability. But there’s no room for disappointment! This coming October, at its end, the device will be in the hands of the most eager of you, already available for pre-order. The Raspberry Pi 5 4GB variant costs $60, while the 8GB costs $80.

For more detailed information, visit the manufacturer’s website or check out this document.