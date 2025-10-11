TT-RSS Shuts Down, but the Project Lives On Under a New Fork

Tiny Tiny RSS is shutting down, but a new fork will keep the popular open-source RSS reader and news aggregator alive and maintained.

In a surprising move, Andrew Dolgov (known online as “fox”), the original developer of the popular self-hosted open-source RSS reader and news aggregator Tiny Tiny RSS (TT-RSS), announced that on November 1, 2025, he will dismantle all infrastructure powering tt-rss.org, including its Git repositories, cgit instance, and user forum.

In his usual style — the one that’s often stirred up mixed reactions among TT-RSS users — Dolgov says:

“On November 1st 2025 I’m going to dismantle the entirety of infrastructure that powers tt-rss.org, cgit, this forum, and other related sites. The reasons for this are many but the tl;dr is that I no longer find it fun to maintain public-facing anything, be it open source projects or websites. As for tt-rss specifically, it has been ‘done’ for years now and the “let’s bump base PHP version and fix breakages” routine is not engaging in the slightest.“

There’s really not much left to say after a statement like that. It’s clear the developer has lost the motivation to keep the project going. Still, we should acknowledge that Dolgov has been dedicated to it for the past 20 years—since its launch in August 2005—which, no matter how you look at it, deserves respect and appreciation.

Tiny Tiny RSS self-hosted open-source RSS reader and news aggregator.

The good news is that this isn’t the end for TT-RSS as software. A new maintainer has already stepped in to take over stewardship of the project. Ownership of the tt-rss.org domain has also been transferred, and the site now redirects to the new GitHub repository, where ongoing development continues under a fork.

In other words, users who rely on self-hosted RSS aggregation won’t need to worry about the tool disappearing. The new maintainer has committed to keeping the project alive, updating it to support newer PHP versions, and handling bug fixes as needed.

So, the project continues its journey under new hands, ensuring that Tiny Tiny RSS remains available to users who prefer to host their own feed reader. Finally, we’d like to thank Dolgov for his two decades of dedication, during which TT-RSS grew into one of the most popular (and for good reason) self-hosted RSS reader solutions.

Image credits: TT-RSS Project