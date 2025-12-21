The Linux Foundation Spent $8.4 Million on the Linux Kernel Project in 2025

The Linux Foundation reports over $310M in 2025 revenue, with $8.41M allocated to the Linux Kernel Project.

The Linux Foundation has published detailed financial disclosures for 2025, outlining how the organization funds its operations and how resources are distributed across projects, infrastructure, and community programs.

According to the Annual Report, gross revenue reached roughly $311 million in 2025, while total spending is forecast at about $285 million, supporting the Foundation’s open-source mission.

Revenue comes from four primary sources. Memberships and donations generated about $133 million, making them the largest contributor. Project services brought in roughly $84 million, while event sponsorships and registrations accounted for about $59 million.

The total revenue and expenses of the Linux Foundation for the year 2025.

Training and certification programs contributed close to $30 million, with other sources adding roughly $6 million. Together, these streams pushed total revenue to just over $310 million for the year.

On the spending side, project support accounts for approximately $182 million, reflecting the Foundation’s role in hosting and maintaining hundreds of open-source initiatives. Training costs totaled approximately $22 million, while project infrastructure spending totaled approximately $18 million. Event services accounted for about $17 million, and community tooling absorbed close to $16 million.

The Linux Kernel Project appears as a dedicated line item, with about $8.4 million allocated in 2025. While modest compared to overall spending, this funding supports coordination, infrastructure, and stewardship for the Linux kernel, one of the most critical components of the global software stack.

Corporate operations spending reached roughly $16 million, and international operations accounted for about $7 million, covering administrative and global coordination costs. Combined, these expenses bring total forecast spending to just under $285 million.

The report also emphasizes community accessibility. In 2025, The Linux Foundation provided over $1.5 million in travel funding and registration scholarships to support in-person participation at events.

This included about $900,000 in direct travel funding, enabling nearly 1,100 registration scholarships. The Foundation reports that around 60 percent of this funding supported members from diverse communities.

Apart from the financial side of things, The Linux Foundation reports that it now serves nearly 1,500 open-source project communities spanning a wide range of technical domains. The largest share of projects falls under cloud, containers, and virtualization at about 23 percent, followed by networking and edge at 14 percent.

AI, machine learning, data and analytics, along with cross-technology projects, each account for roughly 12 percent, while web and application development represent about 10 percent.

Smaller but still significant segments include privacy and security (5 percent), blockchain and IoT/embedded systems (around 4 percent each), with the remaining areas, such as DevOps, system administration, storage, and the Linux kernel itself, making up low single-digit shares.

For more details, see the official announcement, which also includes a link to download the full report in PDF format.