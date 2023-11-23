Sublime Text’s Latest Build Enhances User Experience

Sublime Text 4 Build 4166 brings improved syntax highlighting, easy font selection, incremental index collation, and additional features.

Sublime Text is a versatile and efficient text editor cherished by developers across various platforms. Thanks to its cross-platform nature, advanced syntax highlighting, and lightning-fast speed, it has become a favorite coding editor for many Linux users.

Although the editor is not open source, its capabilities can be expanded through plugins, usually developed and upheld by the community under open-source licenses.

Recently, Sublime Text 4 has released its Build 4166, introducing a range of enhancements and fixes that promise to streamline the coding experience significantly. So, let’s look at them.

What’s New in Sublime Text 4 Build 4166

Sublime Text 4 Build 4166

This release brings two striking additions that immediately caught our attention. The first is a notable improvement in various syntax highlighting enhancements, making code more readable and easier to navigate.

The second is an update introducing incremental index collation, which optimizes how files and data are indexed, leading to a more efficient coding process.

Moreover, in response to user feedback, Sublime Text 4 Build 4166 has fixed an issue where animations were causing excessive redraws, enhancing the overall performance of the software. Additionally, the auto-complete feature, a critical tool for coders, has been fine-tuned to suggest tokens from the current line, streamlining the coding process.

But improvements with user convenience in mind don’t stop there. Another user-friendly addition is the inclusion of “Mouse Bindings” in the “Preferences” menu, along with a new option allowing for an easy way to select a font under “Preferences” > “Font” > “Choose.”

To further improve user experience, Sublime Text’s latest update has added “Copy Path” to the Sidebar context menu and fixed several issues, such as the non-rendering minimap border, color emoji blending with transparency, and line-number alignment when using variable-width fonts.

Platform-specific improvements have also been made. Linux users will experience improved tracking of the fullscreen state, fixes to memory leaks related to fonts, and correct application of the “ui_scale” setting to fonts.

At the same time, Windows enhancements include added CRLF handling for text drag and drop, fixes to font extents causing glyphs to be cut off at the top, and improved caret movement across phantoms when using fractional scaling.

For Mac users, Sublime Text 4 Build 4166 brings improved animation frame timing, implemented window cascading, and a feature to clear recent files when “update_system_recent_files” is disabled.

Finally, this update addresses behavior issues when converting a multi-line selection to Title Case and fixes a memory corruption bug related to block carets. And don’t forget to mention that a notable usability improvement is that “Shift+Enter” now hides the incremental find panel.

You can refer to the full changelog for detailed information on all changes.