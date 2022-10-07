SparkyLinux 2022.10 Semi-Rolling Replaces LightDM with SDDM

A new display manager, kernel 5.19, and two new themes are some of the features in the just-released update to the Sparky Rolling series.

SparkyLinux is a Debian-based lightweight desktop-oriented Linux distribution that aims to be easy on system resources and can breathe new life into aging computers.

The distro has two editions. The first is a regular point release based entirely on the stable Debian branch that adheres to the established pattern of releasing new versions over time.

The second version of SparkyLinux, which we are discussing, adheres to the rolling release model. Now, less than three months after the previous update, SparkyLinux 2022.10 Semi-Rolling is available. So, let’s take a look at what’s changed.

SparkyLinux 2022.10 Semi-Rolling Highlights

As expected, all available packages in this SparkyLinux release have been updated to the current versions in the Debian and Sparky test repositories as of October 5, 2022.

However, the most noticeable change for all users of this lightweight Linux distribution will be that the previously utilized LightDM login manager has been replaced with SDDM in the ISO images in all GTK-based editions.

SDDM is, of course, still included by default in the SparkyLinux 2022.10 KDE and LXQt editions. Furthermore, it now includes a new theme, ‘sddm-theme2-sparky,’ as the previously used ‘sddm-theme-sparky’ theme is still available to those who are used to it.

Under the hood, SparkyLinux 2022.10 Semi-Rolling is powered by Linux kernel 5.19 as versions 6.0.0, 5.15.72-LTS, and 4.9.330-LTS49 are also available for installation from the Sparky unstable repositories. In addition, it is kept company by systemd 251.4, PulseAudio 16.1, and X.Org Server 1.7.

Moreover, with the latest release, you can also find updated application packages that include the following:

LXQt 1.1.0

KDE Plasma 5.25.5

Xfce 4.16

MATE 1.26

Openbox 3.6.1

Thunderbird 102.3

VLC 3.0.17

LibreOffice 7.4.1

GRUB 2.06

Finally, we’ll mention that the ‘ sparky-upgrade ‘ command, which does a full system upgrade utilizing Nala, can now be invoked using its shortened version, ‘ spu .’

For detailed information about all changes in Sparky Linux 2022.10, you can refer to the official announcement.

Download

Users can download Sparky Linux 2022.10 Semi-Rolling installation ISO images from the download/rolling page of the project.

Of course, there is no need to reinstall Sparky Semi-Rolling to get the latest if you already have it installed on your computer. Instead, you may easily update via the command line, executing: